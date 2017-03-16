REMINDER - UBS and Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Cisco's IoT and Applications Strategy

SOURCE: Cisco
March 16, 2017 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host a conference call with UBS and Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco's Internet of Things (IoT) and Applications business to discuss the company's vision, strategy, and perspective on our business strategy and product portfolio. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.
No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.
Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 12:00 pm EDT / 9:00 am PDT
Speakers: Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco's IoT and Applications business
Participant Dial in:
Toll Free: (800) 670-5957
Toll: (303) 223-4394
Passcode: 21848098
Replay Information (available until 3/24):
Toll Free: (800) 633-8284
Toll: (402) 977-9140
Passcode: 21848098
This event will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.
RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds
Investor Relations Contact:Marilyn Mora
Cisco
408-527-7452marilmor@cisco.comPress Contact:Andrea Duffy
Cisco
(212) 714-4152anduffy@cisco.com
Investor Relations Contact:Marilyn Mora
Cisco
408-527-7452marilmor@cisco.comPress Contact:Andrea Duffy
Cisco
(212) 714-4152anduffy@cisco.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds