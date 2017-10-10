REMINDER - Wepow Brings Innovative Interviewing Platform to HR Tech Conference & Exposition

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) -

WHO:

Wepow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes

WHAT:

Will exhibit its interviewing platform, designed to enhance engagement, management and collaboration throughout the hiring process, during the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Wepow will exhibit in Booth No. 2922.

DETAILS:

An integral step in the hiring process, interviewing shouldn't be painful but for many organizations it remains a struggle. During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, representatives from Wepow will be on-site to demonstrate the company's video interviewing platform. With Wepow, organizations can design pre-recorded and live interviews that transform communications into a personal, friendly and authentic experience. This allows organizations to connect with candidates and team members anytime, anywhere while delivering a consistent message.

Conference attendees interested in learning how Wepow helps streamline and improve the interview process are encouraged to visit company representatives in Booth No. 2922. In addition to product demonstrations, visitors to the Wepow booth will have the opportunity to see Andrew Gadomski, chief advisor and founder of Aspen Advisors, conduct mini interviews with HR industry press, analysts and bloggers.

For event details and registration information about the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, visit: http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Wepow

Wepow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on Wepow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.