REMINDER - WePow CEO Brings Data Privacy Insights to HRExaminer Executive Conversations

Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes

Will join industry analyst John Sumser as the featured guest on an upcoming episode of HRExaminer Radio - Executive Conversations.

Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDT / 8:00 a.m. MDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT)

Listen live at: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/03/31/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-w-imo-udom-wepow-mar-31-2017-7-am-pst. The same link can be used to replay the episode after the show airs.

Between changing compliance regulations and the ever-present threat of a security breach, data privacy is at the forefront of many conversations these days. And now more than ever before, employers face the ongoing challenge of protecting sensitive data, including information shared by -- and about -- their job candidates.

During his appearance on HRExaminer Executive Conversations, Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow, will join host John Sumser to discuss data privacy as it relates to global hiring efforts. Udom will explain the steps WePow takes to uphold privacy, which includes achieving the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification. The most stringent requirements for transferring data, this Privacy Shield certification validates a company's ability to protect candidate data, such as video interviews, across the EU and the U.S. In addition, Udom and Sumser will look at the evolution of security for HR and share different considerations for employers looking to improve their security strategy.

Business leaders, recruiters and HR professionals interested in learning more about the current state of data privacy for candidate information are encouraged to tune in. To listen, please visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/03/31/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-w-imo-udom-wepow-mar-31-2017-7-am-pst.

About WePow

WePow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on WePow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.