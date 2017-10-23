Remote Management of 5BARz Network Extender Improves in Conjunction with Telco Inputs

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - 5BARz International ( OTCQB : BARZ) (www.5BARz.com) ("5BARz" or "the Company"), a technology leader in the cellular network extender industry and smart Wi-Fi routers, is pleased to announce that our wholly owned subsidiary, 5BARz India Private Limited has enriched its 5BARz™ 'DISCOVERY' Network Extender and aggregated views in its Remote Management System through additional "Location Based" parameters. With this addition, the Company is geared to manufacture with its manufacturing partner Kaynes Technologies, and deliver the product to its partners, the top two tier-1 Telcos in India.

The 5BARz Indian field and engineering teams worked in conjunction with the Network Engineers of the Telco partners over the past several months, and brought out the location based parameters live on their remote management system. With this, the remote management system provides aggregated views of how a cluster of 5BARz Network Extenders are functioning in the cell sites. This location aggregated views of the 5BARz Network Extender will go a long way in mass deployment, asset tracking and further gives a greater input to the RF & Network Planning, and can possibly revolutionize the RF planning when 5BARz Network Extenders are mass deployed.

Gil Amelio, Executive Chairman of 5BARz, in commending the Indian team for this breakthrough feature implementation said, "Engaging Telcos is a long-haul game and the more you work in conjunction with the Network Operations and Network Strategy teams of the Telcos, the deeper you get in to satisfy the end Consumer. I am eager to visit the new office of 5BARz India and meet all the Indian Telco customers of 5BARz."

G Krishna Kumar, a Telecom expert and a thought leader in the space, says that the Telcos would need products to track and manage assets in the field. He sees the absolute need for products like the 5Barz Network Extender, for mass adoption into homes. Capturing most relevant RF parameters at the home level with location, by 5Barz Network Extender, helps Telcos to manage the service quality better. This also can provide a whole lot of input for future network planning for the Telcos.

About Krishna Kumar: He is a keen observer of the Telecom Industry in India. He contributes OPED articles covering ICT related topics in major newspapers in India.

His blog : http://bloggerkrishnak.blogspot.in/search/label/Telecom?m=1

He holds a Masters in Software Engineering and a Bachelors in Communication Engineering.

About 5BARz India

5BARz India Private Limited is one of India's most promising technology start-ups that is well equipped to provide seamless connectivity solutions. 5BARz India is a part of 5BARz International Inc., a start-up that is delivering solutions for cellular and broadband network operators in providing clear, high quality signal and superior connectivity for their subscribers. 5BARz™ with its 2 state-of-the-art products, 5BARz™ 'DISCOVERY' Network Extender for cellular connectivity and the 5BARz™ 'ROVR' Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub for broadband connectivity is striving to solve the problem of in-home wireless connectivity. Due to the plug & play nature and zero installation cost, the 5BARz™ suite of products is emerging as the most attractive proposition in India.

The ultra-portable 5BARz™ 'DISCOVERY' Network Extender incorporates a patented technology to create a high engineering based, single-piece, plug and play device that strengthens weak cellular signals by amplifying even the poorest cellular signals from 1 bar to 5 bars, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at home and work.

The 5BARz™ 'ROVR' Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub through its extensive innovations on delivering smart WiFi at homes introduces a break through approach in providing uninterrupted and superior coverage and connectivity across home and work with a smart approach to broadband. Its IoT capabilities cater to all home safety and security.

For further information on 5BARz India, visit www.5BARzIndia.com.

About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARz®. 5BARz® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARz® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices cellular connectivity device and an uninterrupted and smart solution for the broadband coverage solutions. 5BARz® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity. 5BARz International Inc.'s shares are publicly traded on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol BARZ.

For further information about 5BARz International, Inc., visit www.5BARz.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including all business uncertainties relating to product development, marketing, market acceptance, future capital requirements, and competition in general that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.