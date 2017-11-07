Removing Risk from Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Implementations, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - In an upcoming live broadcast on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT), guest speaker Justin Hunt, Director of CTMS Implementation Services at Bioclinica, will demonstrate how organizations can mitigate many of the common risks and challenges of implementing CTMS systems by starting with a small, limited implementation. A shared case study will highlight the benefits realized by a contract research organization (CRO) purchasing a CTMS utilizing this approach.

Beyond the challenges presented by the implementation process itself, enterprise CTMS systems require a significant investment of capital and manpower. The investment of both precious resources presents many opportunities for risk on the behalf of an organization choosing to purchase a CTMS.

Learning objectives:

Understand benefits of matching financial investment directly to initial need, limiting commitment until requirements are met

How to complete CTMS implementation in a matter of weeks, not months

Detail use of out-of-the-box, best-practices configuration capable of meeting current and future needs

For more information about this complimentary webinar visit: Removing Risk from Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Implementations.

