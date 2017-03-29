Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Pampers Pets With Luxury Stays

Iconic Heliopolis hotel welcomes guests' four-legged family members

CAIRO, EGYPT--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel is pleased to welcome four-legged companions to the five-star hotel, located in New Cairo. The iconic luxury hotel greets pets with the same exemplary service reserved for its guests, with amenities designed to make all members of the family feel welcomed, at ease and at home.

For many travelers with pets, leaving them behind can be difficult. To facilitate the special needs of these guests, Renaissance Mirage City welcomes cats or dogs less than 15 lbs or 7 KG with the charge of $25 per day, all-inclusive.

An exceptional business hotel at the heart of Heliopolis Cairo, the property provides a pampering environment for four-legged family members, with special amenities to make them feel welcome from the moment you arrive. A crib, litter box for cats or puppy loo for dogs awaits your arrival. Food bowls are provided, and Animal Stop and House Training chemicals will be used by stylists for a more hygienic stay, helping to prevent pets from biting or scratching.

Situated within the Mirage City compound in New Cairo, near Heliopolis, the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel effortlessly blends history and modernity, treating guests with welcoming hospitality and thoughtful special touches.

The hotel's stylists will prepare pet amenities according to each guest's companion type, covering the pet crib with a plush washable linen and duvet, and presenting a pet welcome package at check-in. Every need is attended to, and should guests have any questions during their stay, the hotel ambassadors are available to handle all requests.

Guests should take note that the hotel's policy states that pets may not be left alone in guest rooms, that they must be leashed in all public areas of the hotel, and they are not permitted in the hotel's food and beverage outlets. For more information or to book a stay, please call +20-2-2406-3333.

About the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

Located within the Mirage City compound in New Cairo, near Heliopolis, the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel strikes the ideal balance between history and modernity, welcoming guests with warm hospitality and thoughtful amenities. Beautifully designed rooms and suites are brimming with perks including luxury pillowtop mattresses, flat-screen TVs, and spacious work desks. Guests can refresh with a dip in the hotel's heated swimming pool, enjoy a workout in the fitness center, or play a round at the Mirage City Golf Club's 27-hole championship golf course. Events and meetings come alive at the hotel, with 1,189 square meters of venue space, including an elegant ballroom. The many sights and attractions of Heliopolis, Cairo are just moments from the hotel's doorstep, while Cairo International Airport is only 10 minutes away.