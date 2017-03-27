Renaissance Koh Samui Resort Offers Third Night Free This Summer

Koh Samui hotel & spa gives away third night free now through July 14th

LAMAI BEACH KOH SAMUI, THAILAND--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Guests are invited to enjoy another day in tropical paradise with an extra night at the iconic Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa along Thailand's stunning coast. The luxury Koh Samui resort is offering a third night free with its "Stay 3, Pay 2" offer this summer, which treats guests to an incredible stay, plus a complimentary breakfast and soothing massage.

Guests are invited to book their summer getaway or next holiday now through July 14th, 2017 to take advantage of this exclusive limited-time offer. Book a three-night stay in any villa, and enjoy the third night for free. The promotion includes daily signature breakfast, high speed internet, and a complimentary Aroma Therapy Massage at Quan Spa per person per stay, for up to two.

Koh Samui, the exotic, untamed island, lies in the Gulf of Thailand. Known for its pristine beach and lush gardens, the island makes a wonderful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Vacationers looking for an escape can look forward to summer days spent idling around their very own private villa, just steps away from the beach. Savor a cocktail or two, next to a private pool, before indulging in a blissful aromatic massage by skillful therapists at Quan Spa. Then end the day with a romantic Thai dinner, overlooking the majestic Lamai bay at TawaNN.

Travelers can book this exclusive Koh Samui accommodation package now. For more great offers, please visit the hotel website or follow the Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa social media channels for exciting updates at www.facebook.com/RenaissanceKohSamui and www.instagram.com/rensamui. Call +66-77-429-300 for more information. Some rules and regulations may apply. Offer is subject to availability.

About the Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa

The Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa is a true luxury experience. Nestled among lush gardens and only steps from the beach, the hotel sets the ideal stage for a tranquil getaway. Its spacious, sophisticated hotel rooms feature tasteful decor and luxury amenities, while the villas provide access to a private pool, along with mesmerizing views of the Koh Samui coastline. Guests can relax and rejuvenate at the resort's signature spa, which offers a wide selection of treatments, or satisfy their cravings with exquisite Thai cuisine at one the excellent hotel restaurants. For travelers seeking a venue for a wedding or event in Koh Samui, the hotel features flexible, well-appointed venue spaces and a spectacular oceanfront backdrop. The property offers a prime resort location, placing local attractions within reach, and is just a short trip from Chaweng Beach and Big Buddha Temple, as well as other popular local attractions.