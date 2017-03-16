Renaissance San Diego Hotel Announces New General Manager

Malia Empron Brings 19 Years of Experience to Hotel Near San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - The Renaissance San Diego Hotel proudly welcomes new General Manager Malia Empron to the downtown luxury hotel. With over 19 years of experience in the hospitality industry, her most recent role was General Manager at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach with Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

Empron oversaw the oceanfront boutique hotel to great success, which included 161 guest rooms, BALEENkitchen - a stand-alone restaurant, a 181 slip marina, and 19 residential apartments. There she was responsible for the total operation of the hotel including supervising 150 associates, food and beverage operations and transitioning the team to Hotel Republic.

"With my background in luxury boutique hotels and great brands, I am thrilled to bring both areas of experience to a Renaissance Hotel," said Empron. "I have led extensive renovations at the Hilton San Diego Resort and repositioned The Portofino, and this new opportunity to take the Renaissance San Diego Hotel to an even higher level of excellence is exciting."

Empron has been part of Hilton's diversity program for top performers, and has extensive experience with many of the world's top brands, including Hilton, Starwood, Sheraton and Doubletree. She now brings her many years of success in the hospitality industry to Marriott's iconic hotel in downtown San Diego. "We're delighted to have Malia join the team at one of our flagship hotels in San Diego," said Dan Kaplan, vice president of operations at HEI Hotels & Resorts. "We're confident with her extensive experience in hospitality, she'll flawlessly lead the hotel to the exciting transformation on the horizon."

"I was in San Diego for 7 years at the Hilton San Diego Resort as the Hotel Manager, so coming back to San Diego is such a pleasure," said Empron. "I look forward to being equally involved in the community, showing my passion for volunteering in children's and women's charities, and being part of an industry where I have the ability to make a difference each and every day."

For more about news and updates at the Renaissance San Diego Hotel, or to book a stay, call the hotel directly at 1-619-398-3100.

