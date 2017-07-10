RenalGuard Solutions Appoints Jim Dillon, Former St. Jude Medical and Abiomed Executive, as Chief Executive Officer

MILFORD, MA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jim Dillon, former St. Jude Medical and Abiomed commercial executive, as Chief Executive Officer.

"Jim joins RenalGuard with a proven record of executive leadership related to innovative medical devices that serve the needs of the interventional cardiology, heart failure and cardiac surgery communities," said J. Alex Martin, RenalGuard Solutions' Chairman. "His successes in driving both financial and strategic commercial operations, as well as clinical development, both in the United States and beyond, will serve our company well as RenalGuard continues to build sales in Europe and to prepare for U.S. market launch."

Mr. Dillon commented, "RenalGuard Solutions has achieved significant success to date in the development and commercial introduction of RenalGuard®, an innovative device that better enables patients with kidney problems to benefit from potentially lifesaving cardiac interventions. I look forward to working with the RenalGuard team to make this technology a standard of care for patients at risk for procedure-related acute kidney injury."

Jim Dillon joined St. Jude Medical in 2011 and has held a series of increasingly responsible corporate strategic and sales leadership positions. Within these roles, he drove market development and new technology adoption, executed capital/consumable sales strategies and built high performance elite commercial teams focused on the sales and marketing of complex and innovative medical devices. Dillon was also involved with multiple highly successful medical device companies including startups VNUS Medical Technologies, Perclose, Heart Technologies, and Devices for Vascular Intervention as a key contributor to their acquisition and exit, as well as providing prominent leadership related to both sales and business development. Prior to joining St. Jude, he also held senior executive sales and marketing positions with such companies as Abiomed, TherOx and InfraReDx, where he was intimately involved with global clinical development and commercial distribution.

About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The company's lead product, RenalGuard®, is designed to protect patients from acute kidney injury (AKI), including contrast-induced AKI. Investigator-sponsored studies in Europe have demonstrated RenalGuard's effectiveness at preventing CI-AKI in at-risk patients. RenalGuard is CE-marked and is sold in Europe and certain countries around the world via a network of distributors. The CIN-RG RenalGuard pivotal study is underway in the United States to support a planned Premarket Approval filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018. For further information, please visit the company's website at http://www.renalguard.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/7/11G142370/Images/JimDillon-9aa0253266bc89eaa4d73d3eb1618197.jpg