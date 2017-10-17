RenalGuard Solutions Names Andrew Halpert Chief Technology Officer

MILFORD, MA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - RenalGuard Solutions, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets, today announced the promotion of Andrew Halpert to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

"Andrew Halpert has been crucial to the successful development and overseas commercialization of the RenalGuard® System, our innovative technology that is designed to protect patients undergoing cardiovascular interventions from acute kidney injury," said RenalGuard President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dillon. "His contributions to the company have been significant throughout the scope of our business. Andy was not only involved in the development of the original RenalGuard prototype, but since 2006 has led its advancement through clinical development and into the international marketplace, where adoption of RenalGuard is rapidly growing. As CTO, his role will evolve to an even more heightened focus on the development of our technology platform, products, and intellectual property, as well as their clinical development and regulatory approval throughout the world."

"Working to bring the RenalGuard System to patients and physicians has been an exciting process," said Mr. Halpert. "I eagerly anticipate the completion of our U.S. pivotal study in the coming months and completion of our regulatory submission in 2018, as well as the continued development of this technology platform. Mounting clinical evidence shows the enormous benefit that RenalGuard offers to protect patients undergoing cardiac interventional procedures from contrast-induced acute kidney injury and the further risk of death, dialysis, or major cardiovascular adverse events."

Andrew Halpert joined the RenalGuard Solutions team in 2006, and has more than 17 years of experience in the medical community. Prior to joining RenalGuard Solutions, he worked for Coridea, a medical device incubator, where he developed a number of new medical products, including the initial prototype RenalGuard System. He most recently held the position of President at RenalGuard.

About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The company's lead product, RenalGuard®, is designed to protect patients from acute kidney injury (AKI), including contrast-induced AKI. Investigator-sponsored studies in Europe have demonstrated RenalGuard's effectiveness at preventing CI-AKI in at-risk patients. RenalGuard is CE-marked and is sold in Europe and certain countries around the world via a network of distributors. The CIN-RG RenalGuard pivotal study is underway in the United States to support a planned Premarket Approval filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018. For further information, please visit the company's website at http://www.renalguard.com.

