RenalGuard's Ability to Prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury to be Showcased at TCT 2017

MILFORD, MA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Use of the RenalGuard® System to prevent acute kidney injury during cardiac interventions will be showcased as part of a satellite program entitled "Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury: Preventive Measures that Work" at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2017 (TCT 2017). TCT, the world's largest and most important educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, is being held in Denver, Colorado from October 29 to November 2.

Acute kidney injury following contrast administration has been linked to significantly worsened patient outcomes, including increased need for dialysis, adverse events and mortality. The satellite program features an international faculty who will discuss this serious medical problem and present cases that illustrate the most useful strategies for alleviating the risk. "The Importance of Hydration: How to Do It Best? RenalGuard Therapy" will be presented by Antonio Bartorelli, M.D., Centro Cardiologico Monzino, Milan, Italy. Prof. Bartorelli co-led the MYTHOS trial, the first randomized study to evaluate the use of RenalGuard to protect patients from kidney injury. Sponsored by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, the luncheon program is being held in TCT Presentation Theatre 5 on Wednesday, November 1, from 11:30 - 12:30 pm Mountain Time.

"TCT is the most important meeting worldwide for healthcare professionals with a special interest in the field of interventional and vascular medicine," said RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dillon. "We are very pleased to help support this important educational session focused on strategies that reduce the incidence of contrast-induced acute kidney injury, including the use of RenalGuard."

RenalGuard Solutions will also be an exhibitor at TCT 2017 and attendees interested in learning more about RenalGuard can visit the company's booth, #4034, in the Denver Convention Center.

About RenalGuard Therapy

RenalGuard measures a patient's urine output and automatically infuses hydration fluid based on that urine output. The system is designed to induce high urine rates, which have been shown to protect the kidney from a range of insults. A number of studies have demonstrated RenalGuard's ability to protect patients from AKI following catheterization procedures when compared to the standard of care, including: MYTHOS, which found RenalGuard to be superior to overnight hydration; REMEDIAL II, which found RenalGuard to be superior to sodium bicarbonate hydration; Protect-TAVI, which reported a significant reduction in post-procedural acute kidney injury (AKI) following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) when using RenalGuard during the procedure, compared to standard therapy; and AKIGUARD, which showed significant improvement in long-term outcomes when using RenalGuard vs. standard therapy. Two meta-analysis of these results (Putzu and Mattathil) found RenalGuard consistently reduced kidney injury, dialysis, adverse events and mortality compared to standard therapy.

About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The company's lead product, RenalGuard®, is designed to protect patients from acute kidney injury (AKI), including contrast-induced AKI. Investigator-sponsored studies in Europe have demonstrated RenalGuard's effectiveness at preventing CI-AKI in at-risk patients. RenalGuard is CE-marked and is sold in Europe and certain countries around the world via a network of distributors. The CIN-RG RenalGuard pivotal study is underway in the United States to support a planned Premarket Approval filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018. For further information, please visit the company's website at http://www.renalguard.com.