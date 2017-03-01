Renee Yeager Selected to Join Forbes Agency Council

CEO and Co-founder of Yeager Marketing chosen to share marketing insights and actionable strategy for readership

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Yeager Marketing, a Phoenix-based B2B technology marketing agency, is pleased to announce that Renee Yeager, co-founder and CEO, has been selected as a member of the Forbes Agency Council. The Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only organization comprised of senior-level executives in public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

For more than 20 years, Renee Yeager has developed award-winning marketing strategies and campaigns for some of the leading technology companies in the world. Renee's contributions to the Forbes Agency Council will include articles on strategic branding, messaging, integrated campaigns and sales tools.

"I'm excited to join the esteemed Forbes Agency Council and contribute alongside agency executives whom I admire and respect," said Renee. "I look forward to sharing my marketing insights and providing valuable content to readers who are as passionate about marketing as I am."

Being accepted into the Forbes Agency Council is in alignment with Yeager's mission to provide valuable thought leadership for the marketing industry. This month the company launched a new, content driven website. The new site included the launch of Yeager's The Big Idea, a monthly newsletter that delivers useful content that marketers can put to immediate action. The Big Idea, which releases a new theme for content every month, comes in the form of podcasts, articles, blog posts and 60 second case studies.

The inaugural issue, Your Mission is Joy, includes articles on harnessing authentic joy to build a brand worth sharing, steps to create content customers want to read and a podcast interview with renowned CEO, Richard Sheridan of Menlo Innovations and author of Joy, Inc. To learn more about Yeager Marketing and subscribe to The Big Idea, please visit yeagermarketing.com

About Yeager Marketing

Yeager Marketing works with leading technology organizations to produce innovative marketing strategies, cutting-edge content, and award-winning campaigns that streamline customer acquisition and accelerate growth. By helping define relevant issues and market needs for buyers, the company offers the unique ability to articulate an organization's value to their market in a way that resonates and enables organizations to break away from competitors. Founded in 2008, Yeager has produced award-winning marketing programs for more than one-third of the technology companies in the Fortune 500. For further information, please visit www.yeagermarketing.com.