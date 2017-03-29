Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. Completes Restructuring and Secures New Funding

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of both solar and wind energy, and LED lighting, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a significant capital restructuring, brought its financial filings current, and is now prepared to move the company forward.

In conjunction with the restructuring, the company is also pleased to announce it has obtained commitments from an institutional investor for new equity capital.

In the past, RBNW's inefficient inventory procurement limitations have yielded unacceptable gross profits. The ability to order and stock large inventories in advance should greatly improve gross margins.

"The company is pleased that this new funding will allow RBNW to stock more inventory in its distribution centers nationwide to meet the needs of its customers on a timely basis," said CEO Donald MacIntyre. "The Company will also be increasing its dedicated sales force with the new funding. Installation and on-going maintenance at the lowest possible price gives our customers the easiest, most effective means for upgrading their lighting and power needs. Altogether, the changes will lower costs and increase profit margins."

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (RBNW) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. RBNW functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by RBNW.

