Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. Opens Sales and Distribution Center in Hayward, CA

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy is pleased to announce that the Company has opened a sales and distribution center in Hayward, California, to service residential and commercial customers in the Northwest region with REAP products.

"This center adds the Northwest region with centers to follow for the Southern and Central areas of the country," said CEO Donald MacIntyre. "In addition to making our products readily available in every market, the centers will also handle the installation and on-going maintenance at the lowest possible price. Our retrofit engineering gives our customers the easiest, most effective means for upgrading their lighting and power needs.

This initial sales and distribution center will be overseen by Mr. Dave Goodson for REAP's GoToGreenlights division (www.gotogreenlights.com). It will be located in Hayward, CA, and may be contacted at (510) 461-4101, sales@reappower.com.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

