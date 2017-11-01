Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., Taking Measures To Support Share Market Price

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is considering a number of offers for equity investment that will better support the share pricing.

"Recently, the company's note holders have put a large number of shares into the market, driving down the share price," said company CEO Donald MacIntyre. "Obviously, this is not the direction we want our share price to be moving, and we are actively working to enter into new agreements that will better support our stock."

The company has consolidated two note holders into a single friendly note holder who is committed to the goal of long term growth of the company and will provide additional working capital to increase inventory levels and expand sales channels. The company's goal is to stop/slow down note conversions and the subsequent sale of new stock into the market by continuing to consolidate existing notes.

"When we have more definitive information, we will issue a news release and put it up on our social media," said Mr. MacIntyre.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

