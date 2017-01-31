Renewed Energy Brings J.R. Back to Prominence in Dallas with J.R. Ewing Bourbon

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Dallas's most famous character and the world's most notorious bourbon drinker, J.R. Ewing, may have left the small screen but the bourbon conceived in his honor is still making a big impact in Dallas. J.R. Ewing Bourbon relocated production to its home city of Dallas and is expanding its marketing campaign to lead renewed sales efforts across the state and beyond.

Southfork Bottling Company partnered with Southwest Spirits & Wine to facilitate production and bottling in the city that made Texas famous in the 1980s. "J.R. was famous for seeking out the best of the best and making it his own. Taking his lead, it was a natural fit and important strategic advantage to bring the brand back to Dallas," says Andy Harmon, Co-Founder of Southfork Bottling Company.

J.R. Ewing Bourbon is poised to command a Texas-sized presence in the marketplace and boost sales with an integrated campaign combining digital and social media, and a local event presence, to drive consumer engagement. To kick-off the marketing efforts, the brand will participate in the excitement surrounding football's biggest attraction with sponsorships of two of the most anticipated Super Bowl LI parties in Houston: The Big Texas Party and Leather & Laces.

The Big Texas Party highlights the brand's partnership with CultureMap, Texas' premiere source for local lifestyle news, to combine the best of Bourbon, Beer and BBQ, on Thursday, February 2 at Silver Street Studios. J.R. Ewing Bourbon will provide tastings and feature classic cocktails, such as the Old Fashioned. Complimentary leather coasters stamped with the J.R. Ewing logo will be available and, in addition, guests can take advantage of the stamping/engraving services on their personal leather goods.

As the exclusive bourbon and whiskey sponsor, J.R. Ewing Bourbon will offer complimentary tastings with an expanded brand presence at the Leather & Laces party. Now in its 14th year, the event has become a staple as the longest-running Super Bowl party. Taking place on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, it is the only Super Bowl party to boast two nights and will go down at the Hughes Manor Campus.

Between The Big Texas Party and Leather & Laces, fans can celebrate Super Bowl Weekend all around Houston, and all over Texas, in true J.R. fashion -- with a glass of his signature bourbon.

About J.R. Ewing Bourbon

J.R. Ewing Bourbon is a partnership between Warner Bros. Consumer Products in collaboration with Southfork Bottling Company. Bottled in J.R. Ewing's home state of Texas, the 80-proof light amber-colored bourbon is currently distributed in 34 states, and will continue to expand toward full national distribution. Plans for international distribution are in development as well. The brand is marketed to distributors around the United States by Southwest Spirits & Wine, a national wine and spirits marketing company, and internationally by Melchers Group, a producer and exporter based in The Netherlands.