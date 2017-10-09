Renewed interest in Careers in Banking & Financial Services Among Local Millennials

Latest BrightSparks Scholarship and Education Survey show a shift in preferred work industries among students; Most important attribute in an ideal job: Career growth and opportunities

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Banking & Financial Services is the most popular industry of work amongst today's tertiary students, according to the latest BrightSparks Scholarship and Education Survey. An ideal job is also perceived as one that offers advancement opportunities and growth, rather than having opportunities to travel for work or is socially-minded.

Held for the 10th year, the BrightSparks Scholarship and Education Survey is an annual study of scholarships, higher education and career preferences of potential scholarship recipients in Singapore. Close to 1,800 respondents, including GCE 'A' Level, International Baccalaureate (IB) students and graduates, polytechnic students and university undergraduates, participated in this year's survey between March and July.

Banking & Financial Services: The Most Preferred Industry of Work for Students

A departure from 2016's results, which saw the Healthcare sector topping the students' interest, Banking and Financial Services featured in the top 3 industry of work across all student categories. Other preferred industries include the Public Service, Healthcare, Airline/Travel and Engineering.

Students were also unanimous in what matters to them in the quest for an ideal job -- career opportunities and minimal stagnation. Other key attributes to an ideal job include having an interesting job scope, job security, and work-life balance. Having travel and relocation opportunities as part of the job proved to be least important.

"Highlighting and developing a well-thought out career programme that provides career growth and opportunities to the scholars can be key to enhancing today's millennials' motivation and sense of fulfilment in serving their scholarship bonds, that ultimately leads to retention of their employment," said Sam Ng, Managing Director of CareerBuilder Singapore.

Other survey findings include:

Prominent scholarship providers such as the Public Service Commission, the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technology remains among the top 3 favourites among the students. Changi Airport Group rose significantly in terms of their popularity by leapfrogging two places to cement their position as the fourth most preferred scholarship provider. Consistent across all student categories, most respondents expect a starting salary of S$3,001 to S$3,500.





