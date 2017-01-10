Renewed programming for the 63rd Quebec Winter Carnival

The Government of Canada reaffirms its support for the largest and most popular winter carnival in the world

Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for economic growth in Canada. The Government of Canada's investment in cultural and sporting events reflects its willingness to support actions that generate substantial economic and media benefits. A strong economy helps create high-paying jobs and a good standard of living for the middle class.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that $1,678,900 in financial assistance has been granted to the Quebec Winter Carnival for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Minister Duclos made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

CED is granting $1,575,000 for 2016, 2017 and 2018 in the form of a non-repayable contribution under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The funding will be used to help the carnival promote its activities in Canada and abroad and develop new ones that will significantly enhance the tourism experience and the scope of the winter carnival in a sustainable way.

Canadian Heritage is providing the carnival with $103,900 in funding for 2017 through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) program, which will help the organization present many musical performances and entertainment for the whole family, featuring local talent. The financial assistance will also help support the hundreds of volunteers involved in putting the festival together.

Quotes

"Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide. By supporting festivals like the Quebec Winter Carnival, we are showing our commitment to promoting the growth of this industry."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of CED

"Through its diverse programming, the Quebec Winter Carnival is giving the population a chance to discover the talent of hundreds of artists and artisans in the region. Again this year, festival goers of all ages will get together for big evening parades and other carnival activities that will take their minds off the harshness of winter. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this must-see cultural and heritage event."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Quebec Winter Carnival, not to mention its mascot Bonhomme, has long been an integral part of Québec City's cultural heritage. For the 63rd time, its festive artistic programming, whose reputation extends well beyond the city's borders, will enable young and old to make the most of winter. I applaud the work of the Quebec Winter Carnival team and the many volunteers who set up this exceptional festival in the heart of our Quebec capital, year after year."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

