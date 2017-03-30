Rennova Health Launches Online Portal for Clients and Patients

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA) ( NASDAQ : RNVAZ) ("Rennova" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, announces the launch of an online portal for clients and patients. This new portal can be accessed from the Company's homepage at www.rennovahealth.com or directly at www.rennovahealth.com/payments/overview.

Clients of Rennova's software and revenue cycle management divisions including Medical Billing Choices, ClinLab and its flagship EHR provider Medical Mime are now able to access statements online, view balances, get detailed descriptions of services provided and pay outstanding balances.

Patients of Rennova-owned laboratories can see a full copy of their bill and make payments including co-pays and deductibles, and find a detailed description of the diagnostic tests that were performed on their behalf in Rennova's laboratories.

"This online portal provides information and transparency to our customers and their patients. We believe it creates an efficient tool that will be available 24/7 to secure information, conduct transactions and improve the Company's ability to collect outstanding receivables," said Seamus Lagan, chief executive of Rennova. "The portal also provides us with the ability to create an online menu of diagnostics or other products and services that could be ordered and paid for in advance, should the opportunity arise."

