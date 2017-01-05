Rennova Health Provides Outlook for 2017

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, provides the following summary of its recent progress, as well as commentary on its business strategy and milestones for 2017.

"We took a number of steps in 2016 to address challenges in the substance abuse testing sector, and we have begun to see the initial signs of success that will be instrumental to a return to top-line growth. Indeed, our fourth quarter was the best quarter for new sales in more than a year, and included several new clients, as well as a number of returning clients," said Seamus Lagan, Rennova's chief executive officer. "We have diversified our business model and have secured in-network contracts with a number of third-party payers. We have moved from a concentration in substance abuse testing services in a single geographic location to providing a range of diagnostic services across the nation to an expanding and varied customer base.

"As well as recent successes in the substance abuse and pain management sector, we have initiated a relationship with a clinical research organization and we expect to begin generating sales from them in the first half of 2017. We have secured a contract with a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business to be their exclusive provider of lab services and are servicing initial customers under a new relationship with an accountable care organization. We also have extended our menu to now offer specialized pharmacogenomics testing for personalized medicine through Genomas.

"We expect that this continued expansion of our customer base and products, combined with an increasing number of contracts with various payers, will enable us to grow our 2017 revenues to levels that more closely resemble years prior to 2016," Mr. Lagan concluded.

As previously announced, the Company closed on an offering of preferred stock on December 20, 2016. The Company currently has 84,011,068 shares of common stock outstanding.

AboutRennova Health, Inc.

Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA) provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcome. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information about Rennova Health, Inc., visit www.rennovahealth.com.

