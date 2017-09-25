Rennova Health's Labs Win Appeal in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in CIGNA Suit

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA) ( NASDAQ : RNVAZ), a leader in diagnostic and supportive software solutions for healthcare companies, announces that it received a favorable decision from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversing an earlier decision by the U.S. District Court.

Biohealth Medical Laboratory, Inc. and PB Laboratories, LLC (the "Companies") filed suit against CIGNA Health in 2015 alleging that CIGNA failed to pay claims for laboratory services the Companies provided to patients pursuant to CIGNA-issued and CIGNA-administrated plans. In 2016, the U.S. District Court dismissed part of the Companies' claims for lack of standing. The Companies appealed that decision to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which recently reversed the district court's decision and found that the Companies have standing to raise claims arising out of traditional insurance plans as well as self-funded plans.

"This is an exciting development for us," said Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer, "and allows us to push forward in our pursuit of the total amount of our original claims."

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.