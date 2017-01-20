Rennova Health's Pharmacogenomics Subsidiary Granted Patent

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA), ( NASDAQ : RNVAZ) ("Rennova" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, announced today that its Genomas, Inc. pharmacogenomics subsidiary has been granted a Patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Genomas is a biomedical company bringing DNA-Guided medicine to clinical practice with products for the personalized prescription of drugs used in the treatment of mental illness, diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its products eliminate trial-and-error prescription with DNA-Guided medicine and enable physicians to treat with unprecedented precision, avoiding significant drug side effects, improving efficacy and enhancing patient compliance.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has recognized that a combinatorial genotype is an invention, having dimensions that exceed single gene testing. The PTO has granted a patent for the combination of CYP2C9 + CYP2C19 + CYP2D6. These are the three fundamental but genetically variable routes of drug metabolism for most of the neuropsychiatric and cardio metabolic medicines in healthcare.

Dr. Gualberto Ruaño, lead inventor of the patent, stated: "In this patent, we describe a combinatorial approach to CYP2C9, CYP2C19 and CYP2D6 genotyping as a physiological ensemble or PhyzioType. We believe this combinatorial approach represents an improvement over the current gene-by-gene method by providing greater scope while still allowing for the resolution of a single gene index. This will result in novel clinical and research applications facilitating the translation of pharmacogenomics research to personalized medicine, particularly in psychiatry and pain management where many drugs depend on multiple CYP450 pathways."

A PhyzioType System consists of three components: an array of inherited, stable DNA polymorphisms from various genes to establish a patient's combinatorial genotype; bio-clinical algorithms for predicting the patient's drug response; and a portal for doctors to select the best drug for the patient. PhyzioType Systems can be employed prognostically before prescribing drugs or diagnostically to manage patients evidencing drug intolerance or resistance.

"This is an exciting development for Rennova and is evidence of our effort to be a leading and innovative provider of healthcare solutions." said Seamus Lagan, Rennova CEO. "In addition to our own efforts to capitalize on this patented technology in the personalized medicine industry by including these three key genes in diagnostic panels, we will explore business partnerships and licensing opportunities."

