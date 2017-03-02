Rennova-Owned Big South Fork Medical Center Opens Online Job Portal to the Community

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Rennova Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RNVA) ( NASDAQ : RNVAZ) ("Rennova" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, announced today that the recently re-named Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn. has received nearly 200 job applications within hours of opening its online portal to facilitate the hiring of new staff.

"We continue to believe we are on schedule to reopen this hospital in the second quarter, and look forward to the provision of a needed service to the community," said Joseph Herrod, who is leading the hospital division for Rennova. "Where possible, we will hire people from the local community and initial applications indicate that many previous employees are looking forward to getting their jobs back. The hospital will employ approximately 130 people in full operation," concluded Mr. Herrod.

Big South Fork Medical Center is classified as a Critical Access Hospital (rural), with 25 beds, a 24/7 emergency department, operating rooms and a laboratory that provides a range of ancillary diagnostic services. The facility includes a 52,000-sq. ft. hospital building and a 6,300 sq. ft. professional building on approximately 4.3 acres. The hospital enjoys numerous in-network contracts with payers that the Company believes will ensure predictable and reliable payment for services. The hospital had unaudited annual revenues of approximately $12 million, and a normalized EBITDA of approximately $1.3 million for fiscal 2015, the last full year of the hospital's operation

The Company is pleased to announce that its diagnostics division continues to successfully expand its footprint as a participating provider with multiple Insurance payers. We have now increased the number of states within which we hold Medicaid licenses to 30, and the number of payer contracts it holds, both state and national, to 24. This includes a recent success with one of the largest insurance providers by market share.

"We believe our accomplishments and timeline to reopen the hospital in Oneida and continued accomplishments in our overall business are in keeping with our strategy and business plan," said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health. "We look forward to a strong recovery in 2017 after a very difficult 2016, and we anticipate filing our 2016 audit timely by March 31st and updating our shareholders and investors at that time."

