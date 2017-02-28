Reno Creek Project Receives Source Materials License from NRC

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - AUC LLC ("AUC") is pleased to report that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") has issued to AUC its Source and Byproduct Materials License to construct and operate an ISR uranium recovery facility at the Reno Creek Project in Campbell County, Wyoming. AUC now possesses all permits and licenses needed to proceed with the project.

NRC issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement on December 17, 2017, noting that "only small environmental impacts would result from the construction, operation, aquifer restoration and decommissioning of the proposed in situ recovery facility. Small impacts are defined as those that would be undetectable or so minor that they would not noticeably alter any important attribute of the environmental resource in question."

On February 3, 2017, NRC posted its Record of Decision, which stated that the decision to issue the Licence to AUC was based on the license application, consultation with federal, state, tribal and local agencies, the NRC staff independent review and the assessments summarized in the EIS. The License, signed by NRC, was received February 24, 2017.

About AUC

AUC is a U.S. uranium company in the process of developing the Reno Creek Uranium ISR Facility near Wright, Wyoming. AUC's management team has many years of experience in the discovery, permitting, development and operation and restoration of ISR uranium facilities. The Pacific Road Resources Funds ("PRRF") hold a 97.3% ownership interest inRCHI, the holding company of AUC.

About the Pacific Road Resources Funds

The Pacific Road Resources Funds are managed and advised by Pacific Road Capital Management Pty Ltd ("PRCM"). PRRF are private equity funds investing in the global mining industry. They provide expansion and buyout capital for mining projects, mining related infrastructure and mining services businesses located throughout resource-rich regions of the world. The PRCM team, located in Sydney, Australia, San Francisco, USA, and Vancouver, Canada, is comprised of experienced mining investment professionals that have extensive knowledge and experience in the mining and infrastructure sectors, including considerable operating, project development, transactional and investment banking experience. For further information on the Pacific Road Resources Funds and PRCM, please go to their website at www.pacroad.com.au.

About Bayswater Uranium Corporation

Bayswater Uranium Corporation ("BYU") is a uranium exploration and development company. Bayswater holds a 2.7% interest in Reno Creek Holdings, Inc. ("RCHI") the holding company of AUC LLC. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Brudell property located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Shares of Bayswater are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYU". For further information see the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

