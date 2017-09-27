Reno Sub-Systems Raises $11.2 Million to Support Rapid Increase in Product Deployments

Series C investments from Samsung Venture Investment Corp. and leading IDMs and OEMs reflect commitment to Reno's radically better subsystem technologies

SPARKS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Reno Sub-Systems (Reno), a developer of high-performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks, RF power generators and gas flow management systems for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has closed its Series C funding. Samsung Venture Investment Corporation led the round. New investors Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and SK hynix all join Reno's premier list of strategic investors. Existing investors Intel Capital, Lam Research and MKS Instruments also participated in this funding round.

"Our list of strategic investors now includes the venture arms of three of the top five largest semiconductor manufacturers, two out of four of the largest etch tool providers, and a key subsystems supplier," said Bob MacKnight, CEO of Reno Sub-Systems. "Our holistic approach to precision subsystem process control across RF as well as flow technologies offers clear differentiation from competitive approaches. Our new investors are motivated to participate to secure access to our innovative technologies, to enhance their manufacturing operations or product offerings."

"We saw high value in Reno's technology, so it only made sense for us to pursue an investment," said Dr. Dong-Su Kim, vice president of Samsung Venture Investment Corp.

"The new capabilities that Reno's subsystems provide will add to our competitive strengths," said Craig Kerkove, president & CEO of Hitachi High-Technologies America.

"Greater precision and repeatability of processing are key to future device geometries," said Heejin Chung, head of SK hynix's Venture Investment. "Reno's subsystems can help us achieve that."

The additional funding will support continued development of the technology to enable leading-edge silicon manufacturing technology nodes in high-volume production. "The C-round will allow us to support our rapidly growing number of deployments and enable high-volume manufacturing of our systems to support our recent platform wins," said MacKnight.

The company also announced that it has secured several additional platform design wins for its Electronically Variable Capacitor (EVC™) impedance matching networks and has been qualified by a leading OEM.

About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems Inc. has developed new and disruptive technologies for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated the highest-performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks, RF power generators and gas delivery systems for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno has generated strong customer demand based on on-tool performance data, which has allowed the company to transition from technology and product development to high-volume adoption within two years. For more information, please visit http://www.renosubsystems.com.