Renovated Apple Dome will unite Kings County through recreation

BERWICK, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Modern recreational and community facilities enhance the quality of life of Canadians by enabling them to spend time together with friends and family, be physically active and participate in wellness activities. Investing in infrastructure helps to create jobs, grow the middle class, and support a high standard of living.

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Jane Bustin, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Berwick today announced joint funding for a renovation and construction project at the Kings Mutual Century Centre, also known as the Apple Dome.

Work will involve the construction of a new curling facility, a fitness centre and a health centre, renovations to accommodate meeting and change rooms. The storage and maintenance areas will be updated as well.

With these new features and expanded potential for recreation and health, the Apple Dome will continue to serve as a gathering place for friends and families in Kings County for decades to come.

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are each contributing up to $1,600,000 to this project through the Small Communities Fund. The Town of Berwick is contributing $2,153,877, and through fundraising efforts, the Kings Mutual Century Centre Committee is contributing the remaining amount of the total project costs of $5,353,877.

Quotes

"As we proudly celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, I am very pleased to see how the Government of Canada's infrastructure investments are building a legacy for the next generations. By creating modern and interactive spaces to participate in sports and wellness activities, the Apple Dome will help inspire health, community spirit, increase tourism, and generate economic opportunities for the middle class and those striving to join it."

- Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Government is committed to building strong and vibrant communities. The Apple Dome is a gathering spot and a focal point for Kings County and Annapolis Valley. Supporting this project makes it easier for individuals and families to enjoy what their communities have to offer and provides opportunities for Nova Scotians to participate in physical activity."

- Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness on behalf of Communities, Culture & Heritage Minister Tony Ince

"Today's announcement is wonderful for Berwick and all of Kings County. Not only does it add to the recreation and health opportunities for the community, it will attract people and businesses to the area. The Town is proud of the support it provides to the facility and the role it has played in the partnership between the Berwick and District Community Association, the Berwick Curling Club, the Berwick and District Lions Club and various community members. Thank you to the many people and sponsors who have worked so hard to make this possible as well as the federal and provincial governments for their support of our community."

- Jane Bustin, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Berwick

"The committee is really pleased to have this announcement of funding support from both the federal and provincial governments. The community has worked very hard to raise the funds and plan for the expansion. With the announcement we can now get on with the tender documents and plans for construction this summer. Many thanks to all those involved."

- George Moody, spokesperson for the Kings Mutual Century Centre Committee Building Committee

Associated Links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

To learn more about the Small Communities Fund, please visit http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/sc-cp-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada