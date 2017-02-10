Renovated Halifax Discovery Centre unites communities through science

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are committed to supporting modern and innovative infrastructure across Atlantic Canada. With help from government funding, renovations to the largest science centre in the region are now complete, providing a fun interactive space for Nova Scotians and visitors to learn about science and technology.

Celebrating the opening today was the Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia, along with Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The project involved renovating more than 3,716 square metres of the Centre's new space in the former Nova Scotia Power headquarters on the Halifax waterfront. Features include twice as much space for hands-on fun, with science-themed galleries, an open atrium, innovation lab, and a travelling exhibits gallery. The revamped centre also features the only immersive dome theatre in the region, which gives people a 360-degree experience of being in outer space, inside the human body, or even an animal running through the jungle.

With these many exciting features and expanded potential for educational programming, as well as its more accessible new location, the upgraded Discovery Centre is poised to become a central attraction for tourists and families in the provincial capital for years to come.

Quotes

"I'm excited to see the opening of the Discovery Centre, which will be a great destination for students all across our province. I am equally excited that the new Centre will be delivering programs to rural communities so that all of us can experience the wonder of this great facility."

The Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia

"As we proudly celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, I am very pleased to see how the Government of Canada's infrastructure investments are building a legacy for the next generations. By creating modern and interactive spaces to learn about science and technology, the Halifax Discovery Centre will help inspire innovation and cultural growth, increase tourism, and generate economic opportunities for the middle class and those striving to join it."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada contributed $3 million to this project under the Major Infrastructure Component of the Building Canada Fund. The Province of Nova Scotia provided $6 million and the Halifax Regional Municipality provided $2 million.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

