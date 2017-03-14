Renovation and upgrade of the Halte des Montagnes community centre

Government of Canada supports the project of the municipality of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg

SAINT-JEAN-DE-CHERBOURG, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like the one by the municipality of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg (website in French only), which contribute to the strength and vitality of all the regions in Canada.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, announced that the municipality of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg parish has been granted $187,839 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to renovate and upgrade the Halte des Montagnes community centre.

Built in 1957, the Halte des Montagnes community centre is used by residents for recreational, social and family activities. The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the municipality of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg replace the exterior cladding, doors, windows and stairways, and upgrade the building interior. The project will ensure the sustainability of the community centre which, once it has been renovated, will benefit residents by contributing to their well-being.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada. By improving community infrastructure such as the Halte des Montagnes, we are helping stimulate the vitality of our communities and ensure a higher quality of life for residents of all ages."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by the municipality of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about CED's support for this project. By improving the community centre, residents will be able to enjoy a safe, accessible hall that is better adapted to their needs."

Jocelyn Bergeron, Mayor of Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg

