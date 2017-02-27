Rénovations en cours dans des résidences rurales pour aînés en Alberta

|St. Paul Abilities Network Society (S.P.A.N.)
|30 000 $
|Acadia Foundation
|50 000 $
|Action North Recovery Centre
|60 000 $
|Barrhead & District Social Housing Association
|362 900 $
|Battle River Foundation
|40 000 $
|Bea Fisher Centre
|42 000 $
|Beaver Foundation
|110 000 $
|Bethany Nursing Home de Camrose, Alberta
|1 198 146 $
|Big Country Housing Authority
|231 300 $
|Bosco Homes
|18 000 $
|Bow Valley Regional Housing
|115 000 $
|Brazeau Seniors' Foundation
|704 965 $
|Brigantia Place - A Camrose Society
|66 000 $
|Camrose Association For Community Living
|18 000 $
|Association canadienne pour la santé mentale
|18 000 $
|Castor And District Housing Authority
|120 000 $
|Claresholm Housing Authority
|280 500 $
|County Of Stettler Housing Authority
|140 000 $
|Crowsnest Pass Senior Housing
|10 000 $
|Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre Society
|45 000 $
|Drumheller And District Seniors Foundation
|67 292 $
|Drumheller Housing Administration
|10 000 $
|Eagle Hill Foundation
|25 257 $
|Fishing Lake Metis Settlement Seniors Lodge Society
|30 000 $
|Fort McMurray Women's Crisis Society
|48 000 $
|Forty Mile Foundation
|163 000 $
|Grande Spirit Foundation
|455 000 $
|Greater North Foundation
|388 082 $
|Heart River Housing
|790 025 $
|Heartland Housing Foundation
|77 000 $
|Kneehill Housing Corporation
|54 438 $
|Lac Ste. Anne Foundation
|107 000 $
|Lakeland Lodge And Housing Foundation
|270 000 $
|Lamont County Housing Foundation
|80 000 $
|Leduc Foundation
|230 000 $
|Legion West Heritage Society
|6 000 $
|Lesser Slave Lake Regional Housing Authority
|716 000 $
|Lloydminster Region Housing Group
|50 000 $
|M.D. Of Minburn Foundation
|110 000 $
|M.D. Of St. Paul Foundation
|135 897 $
|Marquis Foundation
|22 000 $
|Meridian Foundation
|165 000 $
|Mosquito Creek Foundation
|770 000 $
|Mountain View Seniors' Housing
|580 080 $
|Newell Housing Association
|25 000 $
|North Peace Housing Foundation
|454 171 $
|Parkland Community Living And Supports Society
|9 000 $
|Parkland Foundation
|260 000 $
|Pembina Housing Authority
|14 531 $
|Porcupine Hills Seniors Foundation
|50 000 $
|Provost Senior Citizens Home Foundation
|15 000 $
|Rehoboth, A Christian Association for the Mentally Handicapped
|15 000 $
|Ridge Country Housing
|7 500 $
|Robin Hood Association
|30 000 $
|Rocky Senior Housing Council
|50 000 $
|Rocky View Foundation
|24 000 $
|Strathcona Shelter Society Ltd.
|60 000 $
|Sturgeon Foundation
|1 340 000 $
|Taber And District Housing Foundation
|135 269 $
|The Evergreens Foundation
|174 000 $
|The Smoky Lake Foundation
|733 000 $
|The Wood Buffalo Housing And Development Corporation
|45 000 $
|Vegreville Association For Living In Dignity
|30 000 $
|Vermilion & District Housing Foundation
|26 000 $
|Westlock Foundation
|749 757 $
|Westlock Independence Network
|9 000 $
|Westwinds Communities
|438 500 $
|Wetaskiwin And District Association for Community Service
|18 000 $
|Wheatland Housing Management Body
|135 000 $
|Total
|13 857 610 $