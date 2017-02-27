Salles des nouvelles
27 févr. 2017 17h00 HE

Rénovations en cours dans des résidences rurales pour aînés en Alberta

CAMROSE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - 27 fév. 2017) - Les gouvernements du Canada et de l'Alberta cherchent à améliorer la qualité de vie des résidents de l'Alberta rurale en investissant ensemble plus de 14 millions de dollars dans la rénovation de logements abordables.

Les aînés en bénéficieront grandement puisque ce financement sera consacré en grande partie à la rénovation et à la réparation de résidences pour aînés, notamment à des projets de remplacement de chauffe-eau, de mise à niveau de générateurs de chaleur et de réparation de toitures.

Faits en bref :

  • Les gouvernements fédéral et provincial proposent un financement combiné de plus de 57 millions de dollars pour des projets d'entretien des immobilisations du parc de logements abordables jusqu'en 2018.
  • Plus de 14 millions de dollars seront investis dans plus de 300 ensembles de l'Alberta rurale.
  • L'annonce a été faite à la Wild Rose Villa, là où un financement de 350 000 $ servira à remplacer le système de portes électroniques, la toiture et le système d'alarme incendie.

Citations :

« Notre gouvernement investit dans le logement abordable dans les régions rurales de l'Alberta, et partout au Canada, contribuant ainsi à la création d'emplois et à l'amélioration de la qualité de vie des personnes qui en ont le plus besoin. Nous savons conjuguer nos efforts avec ceux de nos partenaires pour donner un coup de main aux Albertains dans le besoin. » - L'honorable Amarjeet Sohi, ministre de l'Infrastructure et des Collectivités, au nom de l'honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, ministre de la Famille, des Enfants et du Développement social

« Nos aînés ont contribué à bâtir notre province et méritent une retraite dans la dignité. Les résidences pour aînés constituent la pierre d'assise des collectivités rurales. Notre gouvernement cherche à améliorer la qualité de vie de la population rurale de l'Alberta en investissant dans des projets de rénovations dans des logements abordables, y compris dans des résidences pour aînés. » - L'honorable Lori Sigurdson, ministre des Aînés et du Logement

« Les investissements du genre sont d'une nécessité absolue pour maintenir et prolonger la durée de vie des ensembles, et nous tenons à souligner la contribution qu'apportent les gouvernements fédéral et provincial pour soutenir le logement abordable en Alberta. » - Odell Olson, président du Conseil d'administration, Bethany Nursing Home de Camrose

  • La SCHL aide les Canadiens à répondre à leurs besoins en matière de logement depuis plus de 70 ans. En tant qu'autorité en matière d'habitation au Canada, la SCHL contribue à la stabilité du marché de l'habitation et du système financier, elle vient en aide aux Canadiens dans le besoin et elle fournit des résultats de recherches et des conseils impartiaux aux gouvernements, aux consommateurs et au secteur de l'habitation du pays. La SCHL exerce ses activités en s'appuyant sur trois principes fondamentaux : gestion prudente des risques, solide gouvernance d'entreprise et transparence. Pour en savoir plus, composez le 1-800-668-2642 ou consultez le site www.schl.ca.

  • Le ministère des Aînés et du Logement du gouvernement de l'Alberta favorise le développement de logements abordables et appuie l'accès aux options de logement pour les Albertains qui en ont le plus besoin. L'Alberta Jobs Plan consacrera 1,2 milliard de dollars pour les besoins d'immobilisations destinées au logement abordable au cours des cinq prochaines années. Pour parvenir à ces résultats, le ministère collabore avec les aînés, les Albertains ayant besoin d'aide au logement, leur famille et leurs fournisseurs de soins, les communautés et les autres partenaires gouvernementaux. Pour une description plus détaillée du ministère, de ses programmes et de ses initiatives, visitez le www.seniors-housing.gov.ab.ca.

Bénéficiaires de fonds d'immobilisations pour le logement abordable dans les régions rurales de l'Alberta

St. Paul Abilities Network Society (S.P.A.N.) 30 000 $
Acadia Foundation 50 000 $
Action North Recovery Centre 60 000 $
Barrhead & District Social Housing Association 362 900 $
Battle River Foundation 40 000 $
Bea Fisher Centre 42 000 $
Beaver Foundation 110 000 $
Bethany Nursing Home de Camrose, Alberta 1 198 146 $
Big Country Housing Authority 231 300 $
Bosco Homes 18 000 $
Bow Valley Regional Housing 115 000 $
Brazeau Seniors' Foundation 704 965 $
Brigantia Place - A Camrose Society 66 000 $
Camrose Association For Community Living 18 000 $
Association canadienne pour la santé mentale 18 000 $
Castor And District Housing Authority 120 000 $
Claresholm Housing Authority 280 500 $
County Of Stettler Housing Authority 140 000 $
Crowsnest Pass Senior Housing 10 000 $
Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre Society 45 000 $
Drumheller And District Seniors Foundation 67 292 $
Drumheller Housing Administration 10 000 $
Eagle Hill Foundation 25 257 $
Fishing Lake Metis Settlement Seniors Lodge Society 30 000 $
Fort McMurray Women's Crisis Society 48 000 $
Forty Mile Foundation 163 000 $
Grande Spirit Foundation 455 000 $
Greater North Foundation 388 082 $
Heart River Housing 790 025 $
Heartland Housing Foundation 77 000 $
Kneehill Housing Corporation 54 438 $
Lac Ste. Anne Foundation 107 000 $
Lakeland Lodge And Housing Foundation 270 000 $
Lamont County Housing Foundation 80 000 $
Leduc Foundation 230 000 $
Legion West Heritage Society 6 000 $
Lesser Slave Lake Regional Housing Authority 716 000 $
Lloydminster Region Housing Group 50 000 $
M.D. Of Minburn Foundation 110 000 $
M.D. Of St. Paul Foundation 135 897 $
Marquis Foundation 22 000 $
Meridian Foundation 165 000 $
Mosquito Creek Foundation 770 000 $
Mountain View Seniors' Housing 580 080 $
Newell Housing Association 25 000 $
North Peace Housing Foundation 454 171 $
Parkland Community Living And Supports Society 9 000 $
Parkland Foundation 260 000 $
Pembina Housing Authority 14 531 $
Porcupine Hills Seniors Foundation 50 000 $
Provost Senior Citizens Home Foundation 15 000 $
Rehoboth, A Christian Association for the Mentally Handicapped 15 000 $
Ridge Country Housing 7 500 $
Robin Hood Association 30 000 $
Rocky Senior Housing Council 50 000 $
Rocky View Foundation 24 000 $
Strathcona Shelter Society Ltd. 60 000 $
Sturgeon Foundation 1 340 000 $
Taber And District Housing Foundation 135 269 $
The Evergreens Foundation 174 000 $
The Smoky Lake Foundation 733 000 $
The Wood Buffalo Housing And Development Corporation 45 000 $
Vegreville Association For Living In Dignity 30 000 $
Vermilion & District Housing Foundation 26 000 $
Westlock Foundation 749 757 $
Westlock Independence Network 9 000 $
Westwinds Communities 438 500 $
Wetaskiwin And District Association for Community Service 18 000 $
Wheatland Housing Management Body 135 000 $
Total 13 857 610 $

