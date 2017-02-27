Rénovations en cours dans des résidences rurales pour aînés en Alberta

CAMROSE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - 27 fév. 2017) - Les gouvernements du Canada et de l'Alberta cherchent à améliorer la qualité de vie des résidents de l'Alberta rurale en investissant ensemble plus de 14 millions de dollars dans la rénovation de logements abordables.

Les aînés en bénéficieront grandement puisque ce financement sera consacré en grande partie à la rénovation et à la réparation de résidences pour aînés, notamment à des projets de remplacement de chauffe-eau, de mise à niveau de générateurs de chaleur et de réparation de toitures.

Faits en bref :

Les gouvernements fédéral et provincial proposent un financement combiné de plus de 57 millions de dollars pour des projets d'entretien des immobilisations du parc de logements abordables jusqu'en 2018.

Plus de 14 millions de dollars seront investis dans plus de 300 ensembles de l'Alberta rurale.

L'annonce a été faite à la Wild Rose Villa, là où un financement de 350 000 $ servira à remplacer le système de portes électroniques, la toiture et le système d'alarme incendie.

Citations :

« Notre gouvernement investit dans le logement abordable dans les régions rurales de l'Alberta, et partout au Canada, contribuant ainsi à la création d'emplois et à l'amélioration de la qualité de vie des personnes qui en ont le plus besoin. Nous savons conjuguer nos efforts avec ceux de nos partenaires pour donner un coup de main aux Albertains dans le besoin. » - L'honorable Amarjeet Sohi, ministre de l'Infrastructure et des Collectivités, au nom de l'honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, ministre de la Famille, des Enfants et du Développement social

« Nos aînés ont contribué à bâtir notre province et méritent une retraite dans la dignité. Les résidences pour aînés constituent la pierre d'assise des collectivités rurales. Notre gouvernement cherche à améliorer la qualité de vie de la population rurale de l'Alberta en investissant dans des projets de rénovations dans des logements abordables, y compris dans des résidences pour aînés. » - L'honorable Lori Sigurdson, ministre des Aînés et du Logement

« Les investissements du genre sont d'une nécessité absolue pour maintenir et prolonger la durée de vie des ensembles, et nous tenons à souligner la contribution qu'apportent les gouvernements fédéral et provincial pour soutenir le logement abordable en Alberta. » - Odell Olson, président du Conseil d'administration, Bethany Nursing Home de Camrose

