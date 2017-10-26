Renovo and INRIX Partner to Bring Advanced Highly Automated Vehicle Analytics and OpenCar to AWare Ecosystem

The partnership marks the first-ever commercial initiative to focus on harnessing the unique data opportunities of automated mobility vehicles

CAMPBELL, CA and KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Renovo, a mobility software technology company, and INRIX, the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced a partnership to draw new insights from highly automated vehicle (HAV) data and integrate INRIX OpenCar with AWare, Renovo's automated mobility operating system, to deliver additional value to users of these vehicles.

The immediate focus of the partnership is two areas. The first is to leverage INRIX analytic tools that already provide insight into movement patterns of roadways and populations to harness new data streams generated from HAVs powered by Renovo AWare. HAVs generate dramatically higher volumes of data than traditional human operated vehicles, and analytics are critical to creating value from this data. The second area is integrating INRIX OpenCar, an open, white-label digital dashboard platform, to run on AWare-powered HAVs. This provides developers with a new and powerful environment to create innovative applications for passengers hailing and riding in on-demand, HAVs.

"Highly automated vehicles generate massive amounts of data -- to the tune of seven terabytes per vehicle per hour. With more than a decade's experience creating value from connected car data, INRIX is focused on furthering our product and service offerings to take advantage of these rich data streams. We identified Renovo's AWare OS for automated mobility as a natural way to develop applications for this data," said Bryan Mistele, President and CEO of INRIX. "We share Renovo's vision of an open, interoperable, on-demand ecosystem where best-in-class technologies combine to bring about automated mobility on demand."

"INRIX is the global leader in providing the public and private sectors with data and insights to maximize mobility efforts," explained Chris Heiser, Renovo CEO and Co-Founder. "Automated Mobility on Demand requires the support of a technology ecosystem. We are delighted INRIX selected AWare to harness the massive new data streams that this ecosystem will produce, and we are excited to welcome the OpenCar platform to help transform how users interact with this new class of highly automated on-demand vehicles."

About Renovo

Renovo is a mobility software company accelerating innovation in Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). AWare is Renovo's scalable Automated Mobility Operating System (AMOS) which merges software, data analytics, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for AMoD deployments. The company combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities, united through a singular commitment to transform the way people and things move. For more information visit: renovo.auto

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward. Our partners are automakers, governments, mobile operators, developers, advertisers, as well as enterprises large and small. For more information visit: www.inrix.com