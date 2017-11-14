Renovo selects Velodyne as Reference LiDAR provider for AWare automated mobility operating system

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Renovo, a mobility software technology company, and Velodyne LiDAR, the world leader in 3D vision systems for automated vehicles, today announced-on the eve of the LA CoMotion's Cities in Motion Leadership Conference-that the companies are partnering to include Velodyne LiDAR as the preferred sensor provider for AWare powered highly automated vehicles and a key part of Renovo's reference configuration.

Renovo and Velodyne LiDAR share similar visions for the development path of SAE Level 4/Level 5 highly automated vehicles. This includes the need for open and heterogeneous technology stacks, as this architecture fosters innovation by being the safest, cheapest, and quickest to scale. Meanwhile, LiDAR is a vital sensor technology for the deployment of safe and reliable automated vehicles, and Velodyne's powerful computer platforms deliver integrated photonics, real-time signal analysis, and 3D algorithms to quickly and intelligently interpret the environment. With highly automated vehicles quickly moving beyond early development and testing, both companies are positioned as key enablers for production intent development and scale deployment.

"AWare is a leading operating system for fleets of highly automated vehicles operated as a service, with a growing ecosystem that values interoperability and modularity," said Mike Jellen, President, Velodyne LiDAR. "With Velodyne supplying a wide range of customers building highly automated vehicles, Renovo's approach stands out as an optimal solution for the scaled deployment of these vehicles operated in an on demand model."

"It was an easy decision to partner with Velodyne for our AWare ecosystem, as the company joins us at the table with the best LiDAR sensors on the market," said Chris Heiser, CEO, Renovo. "This leadership position has been built steadily on over ten years of experience, ample funding, and production that has ramped up substantially to enable the scale deployment of Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD) systems which rely on LiDAR sensors."

At LA CoMotion, Renovo will showcase its highly automated vehicle reference configuration, a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid van equipped with two Velodyne VLP-32C and four Velodyne VLP-16 LiDAR sensors. Renovo's CEO will be speaking alongside former NHTSA Administrator Rosekind and former NTSB Chairman Hart on Day 1 in a session titled "Backseat Driver: The Promise of our Autonomous Future," Renovo is also leading the conversation at LA CoMotion on how best in class technology stacks help AMoD scale at a workshop on Friday 17 November "Scaling and Unlocking the Benefits of Automated Mobility On Demand Through Interoperability."

About Renovo

Renovo is a mobility software company accelerating innovation in Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). AWare is Renovo's scalable Automated Mobility Operating System (AMOS) which merges software, data analytics, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for AMoD deployments. The company combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities, united through a singular commitment to transform the way people and things move. For more information visit: renovo.auto

About Velodyne LiDAR

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR computing and software platforms. The company evolved after founder/inventor David Hall developed the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray™. Velodyne's rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.