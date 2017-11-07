Renowned Environmental Scientist, Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Joins Light Engine Design Corp Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Tall Trees LED Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Light Engine Design Corp ( OTC PINK : TLED), is proud to announce that Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand will be assuming a larger, more influential role in the company by joining TLED's Board of Directors. This move is specifically designed to accelerate TLED's impact in the cannabis industry, as well as other industries where highly effective LED technologies can be utilized to facilitate sustainability and greater environmental stewardship.

Dr. Hildenbrand has published more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and textbook chapters in the fields of cancer biochemistry, environmental science, and natural products. He is also an editor of a new textbook with Elsevier titled 'Advances in Chemical Pollution, Environmental Management and Protection', and was recently nominated for the Humanity in Science Award, which recognizes scientists for their altruism and innovation. Dr. Hildenbrand has advised several companies through the development of novel technologies for remediation and waste recycling, and enjoys new research challenges that carry deep social significance.

"It is a tremendous honor to join the TLED Board of Directors. This company is built on a foundation of science and innovation, and I am excited to help guide this team and bring value through various outlets. My first order of business will be to expand TLED's application and research in the cannabis industry. We want to continue to illustrate the merits of the Tall Trees LED technologies in terms of environmental stewardship, while also demonstrating that the Tall Trees lighting systems are ideal for producing ultra-premium cannabis. Our experimental designs for this research coupled with our collaborations with world-renowned cannabis cultivators, will yield insight that will be of significant value to the whole industry," states Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand.

Dr. Hildenbrand will direct the establishment and operation of laboratory research facilities that will investigate the expression of valuable terpenes in cannabis through manipulation of lighting spectrum and nutrient delivery. "We are incredibly excited and honored that Dr. Hildenbrand has accepted our offer to perform on our Board of Directors. I believe his involvement will greatly accelerate our efforts to provide the most efficient, beneficial lighting for food, herbs and algae, and particularly for legal cannabis, where we anticipate increased yields and superior quality," said Tall Trees' CEO, Robert Manes. Dr. Hildenbrand's bio can be found here: https://www.ledesigncorp.com/advisory-board, and his most recent contribution involving sustainability and environmental stewardship within the cannabis industry may be found here: https://www.cannabisindustryjournal.com/column/sustainability-quality-go-hand-in-hand-in-the-cannabis-industry/.

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, are focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). Tall Trees LED Company specializes in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures for frequency-specific biological lighting industries, including cannabis, food crops, herbs and spices, algae, light therapy and reduction of light pollution. The Company stresses that its products should not be used for illegal purposes.

