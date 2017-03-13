Renowned Korean actor Park Hae-jin makes special appearance at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

His figure officially joins K-wave Zone

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Following a hiatus from attending events in Hong Kong, well-known Korean celebrity Park Hae-jin today unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with cheering fans who were selected from an official social media campaign for the special occasion. Park Hae-jin's figure officially arrived at K-wave zone and will be on display for three months. Fans and visitors can meet with their favourite idol at The Peak.

Dressed in a navy blue suit with black bow tie, the wax figure of Park Hae-jin sits on a stool and holds a bouquet of roses. It looks just as fondly as Park Hae-jin himself and exudes his signature gentleness and tenderness. At the ceremony, Park Hae-jin dressed in the same outfit as and sat side by side with his figure; all media and fans were surprised by the resemblance. According to Park, he wishes this pose can encourage fans to get up close and create more unforgettable memories with his figure.

Park says: "I deeply appreciated the professionalism of the team. During the sitting, the team asked me to hold the exact same pose. Although I chose a sitting pose for my figure, it is not easy at all. The moment of unveiling was truly magical. When I looked at my wax figure, it's as if I was looking into a mirror! Thank you Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. I am thrilled to have a wax figure of myself."

Park Hae-jin made his debut in 2006 and participated in many famous dramas. Starring in My Love from the Star as Lee Hwi-kyung, Han Jae-joon / Lee Sung-hoon in Doctor Stranger and Yoo Jung in Cheese in the Trap gained him nationwide recognition and skyrocketed his popularity. Park is also known for his philanthropy and volunteerism. He is the first South Korean to be invited and honoured by the 'Civic Public Welfare Award' in China in 2014.

"Mr. Park devotes his efforts to his acting career as well as participates in volunteer work proactively. I am sure our guests will be excited to see Park at our attraction and it will definitely enhance interaction with visitors. It also makes our star-studded Madame Tussauds Hong Kong continue to dazzle at The Peak," commented Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.