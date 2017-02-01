Renoworks Advances Payment to Strategic Partner Remote Sales Force for Product Launch

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RW)(OTC PINK:RWOKF)("Renoworks" or the "Company"), the leading visualizer for the home remodeling and construction industry, is pleased to provide an update regarding its strategic partnership with Remote Sales Force Inc. Renoworks recently advanced US$90,000 to Remote Sales Force for product development and marketing of its software to contractors.

US based Remote Sales Force is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider devoted to changing the selling and buying process for the remodel industry in North America. Renoworks recently acquired a 33 1/3% interest in privately held Remote Sales Force Inc. (see press release dated December 21, 2016). The brand new service integrates Renoworks visualizer technology with Remote Sales Force's functionality and enables contractors to sell remodel projects remotely.

"Renoworks has always been at the forefront of technological change in the remodel industry and leading the charge to bring innovative solutions to market," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We look forward to exploring many synergies with Remote Sales Force and our investment will be used to launch a tool we believe will help to change the remodel industry. This partnership will provide another platform over which Renoworks can exploit its industry leading digital building products library and create an entirely new revenue stream for Renoworks."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software for the remodelling and new home construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. Delivered online, as a custom developed app or desktop software, Renoworks provides its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders and retailers offering the solution to one of the home remodelling industry's greatest challenges: enabling customers to see how their product choices will look in a realistic, virtual environment - even in their own home - before they make a purchase decision. Renoworks markets its software as a cost-effective lead generation tool and generates revenues from three main business lines: enterprise, Renoworks PRO™, and its Software Development Kit (SDK). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com

About Remote Sales Force

Remote Sales Force Inc. develops and sells software for the remodelling industry in the United States and Canada. Remote Sales Force is a software-as-a-service provider devoted to building solutions that will change the way remodel projects are bought and sold.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.