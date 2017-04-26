Renoworks Appoints New Vice President, Operations

Renoworks strengthens senior management team to build world-class customer organization

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RW)(OTC PINK:RWOKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital home imaging software and web solutions for new home construction and existing home renovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dayton Foster as Vice President, Operations. Mr. Foster will be responsible for capitalizing on operational opportunities and building Renoworks into a world-class customer organization to assist the Company in pursuing the full potential of its platform's solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Dayton join our team," stated Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "He's a great fit with our senior group and his depth and breadth of knowledge in the technology sector will enhance our ability to become bigger and better going forward. From an operational standpoint, I'm confident we now have all the pieces in place to increase sales and marketing capabilities which we believe will be instrumental in achieving our sales goals."

Mr. Foster brings more than 20 years experience to Renoworks and is an accomplished Operations Manager with extensive skills in Project Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Optimization and Software Product Management. His specialities include: technical and business leadership, project management, product/market fit, product management, process analysis, communication, business development, team building, focus and execution. Most recently, he served as IT Project Manager, Senior Business Analyst for the Calgary Airport Authority, working on projects to open the new International Terminal building. He was instrumental in the design for a new operational process at the Calgary Airport called "Call to Gate" which was the first airport in North America to implement it.

Previously, Mr. Foster was Chief Information Officer at Advocus Health and under his direction initiated, planned and managed the corporate objective to achieve ISO 9001 compliance. Before that, he was co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Tynt Multimedia Inc., a top 10 data aggregator providing advertising and audience analytics tools to over 1 million online publishers. He built the company from initial concept through to its acquisition by New York-based 33Across in 2012. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Research & Development at Sonic Mobility Inc., providing mobile IT management apps for companies such as Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force. Sonic Mobility was acquired by Avocent Corp. (since acquired by Emerson) in 2004. After the acquisition, he stayed on and served as Director of Mobile Technologies for 2.5 years.

Mr. Foster has a B. Mgt, Management Information Systems from the University of Lethbridge. He also holds Certified Project Manager and Certified Project Manager designations. In addition, he has co-authored three McGraw-Hill books about mobile technology and authored 10 patents and patent applications.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software for the remodelling and new home construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. Delivered online, as a custom developed app or desktop software, Renoworks provides its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders and retailers offering the solution to one of the home remodelling industry's greatest challenges: enabling customers to see how their product choices will look in a realistic, virtual environment - even in their own home - before they make a purchase decision. Renoworks markets its software as a cost-effective lead generation tool and generates revenues from four main business lines: Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks GSB and Renoworks SDK (Software Development Kit). For more information, visit: www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

