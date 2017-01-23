RentMoola Appoints Payments and Fintech Finance Leader to the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - RentMoola Payment Solutions Inc. (RentMoola) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Borecky to RentMoola's Board Of Directors. Borecky comes to RentMoola with an extensive background in financial and technology leadership at both public and private companies, including two of the most innovative and successful venture backed companies in the global payments and fintech industry.

Borecky currently serves as Controller at e-commerce payment platform provider, Stripe Inc., leading financial operations with a focus on revenue generation and cost management. Previously, Borecky held senior management positions at mobile payments and point of sale solution provider, Square Inc., (NYSE:SQ) where he scaled global finance and accounting operations and worked alongside executives to successfully lead Square's initial public offering registration process. Borecky also drove corporate development initiatives where he was responsible for sourcing, executing, and integrating strategic acquisitions. Prior to relocating to San Francisco to join Square, Borecky held leadership roles in treasury and finance at OpenText Corp.(NASDAQ:OTEX)(TSX:OTC), a global leader in enterprise information management and Canada's largest publicly traded software company.

"We are excited to welcome David to RentMoola's board as we focus on our 2017 growth and product development for the property management industry in key U.S. markets." said Patrick Postrehovsky, Co-Founder & CEO, "David's appointment will provide RentMoola with the expertise, corporate governance, and relevant industry experience as we prepare for upcoming financings with strategic and venture capital partners to accelerate our growth and product strategy in the U.S. and other global markets including Canada and the UK."

"RentMoola's new team and product vision will transform the renting experience for tenants while providing a platform with valuable tools and insights to property managers. I am impressed with the Company's unwavering passion to build a product that addresses the relevant realities of today's renters and property managers that need simple and elegant solutions to address key pain points. I look forward to working with the team and helping them achieve their long term strategic goals and ambitions." said Borecky.

This addition completes RentMoola's strategic senior management appointments which will drive RentMoola's future growth and product strategy.

