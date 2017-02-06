RentRange Becomes Data Provider for Cozy

Property management platform's 100,000+ landlords will have access to data for more than 10 million individual investment properties across the U.S.

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - RentRange, one of the premier providers of market data and analytics for the housing industry, announced that they have begun providing data to Cozy, a leading provider of property management software. Through the agreement, more than 100,000 landlords using Cozy's software to manage rentals will have access to detailed property reports -- including rent estimates, rent benchmarks, estimated property vacancy rate, rental saturation and other helpful information for maximizing return on investment properties -- based on the RentRange® data.

"Real estate investing is becoming increasingly data-driven, making it easier than ever for property owners and landlords to pinpoint the optimal rental rate for an individual property," said Wally Charnoff, chief executive officer, RentRange Data Services. "Cozy has built an incredible user base by making property management more efficient for landlords and their renters. By working together to make RentRange data readily accessible to these users, we will expand the role that technology plays by helping landlords become better informed about local market conditions using detailed rental data."

RentRange provides data to landlords and real estate investors that may be used to make data-informed decisions about the single-family residential market. The suite of data solutions includes RentRange's Property Reports and Market Metric Reports. The Property Reports rely on RentRange's proprietary algorithm to calculate rent estimates based on a variety of market- and property-level analytics, which can assist landlords in determining property values and setting monthly rents. The Market Metric Reports detail geography-based historical and current market-level trends that may be used to inform landlords of future investment strategies.

"We are constantly improving the rental management experience, and adding data intelligence to better equip landlords' decision-making is the next step in helping our customers work more efficiently," said Gino Zahnd, CEO of Cozy. "RentRange has established itself as the go-to source for address- and market-level data, and we are excited to be able to make their comprehensive and up-to-date information available to our landlord customer base."

About Cozy

Cozy (www.cozy.co) makes renting easy for landlords, property managers, and tenants. Simple rent payments, online rental applications, and secure tenant screening make Cozy the best way for managers and renters to interact through the entire rental lifecycle.

About RentRange Data Services

RentRange Data Services is an innovative marketing services company specializing in U.S. real estate. The company provides marketing services to Investability Real Estate, Inc., Investability and RentRange.

About RentRange®

RentRange is one of the nation's premier providers of information for the single-family residential sector, delivering address- and market-level rental data, analytics and rent-based valuation solutions for a diverse customer base. The RentRange® reports help customers make data-informed decisions about the single-family residential market. The RentRange suite of data solutions includes individual property reports, market metric reports, customized data and analytics and single-family residential investor lists. RentRange is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ : ASPS) family of businesses.

About Altisource®