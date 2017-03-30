RentRange Identifies 25 Markets with the Highest Average Gross Yield

Cleveland, Detroit and Dayton top the list

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - RentRange, one of the premier providers of market data and analytics for the housing industry, today released data ranking the 25 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) by highest average gross yield for single-family(1) homes during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016.

The Q4 2016 RentRange® data identified that many of the markets included on the list are in noncoastal, Midwestern states, such as Ohio, Missouri and Kansas. Additionally, the data also identified multiple smaller markets on the list, including Birmingham, Cincinnati and Tulsa. While Detroit is ranked at number two, yields have declined from a year ago, perhaps due to recent economic improvements. If economic conditions continue to improve, yields may continue to fall as a result of a potential rise in home prices.

"Looking at average gross yield rates, Cleveland, Detroit and Dayton top our list of markets with the highest returns for single-family homes," said Dennis Cisterna, chief revenue officer, RentRange Data Services. "These three markets fall within the Rust Belt region, which was once dominated by an industrial-powered economy and is now experiencing population loss and economic decline. Just because areas have a high yield, it doesn't necessarily mean they are a great place to invest. For investors, whether you are an everyday investor or an institutional investor, it is vital to analyze each property to determine whether it will produce the returns you expect prior to purchasing a single-family residential investment property."

Ranking by Average Gross Yield - Q4 2016(2) Rank MSA Average Gross Yield - Q4 1 Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor OH 13.7% 2 Detroit-Warren-Livonia MI 13.5% 3 Dayton OH 13.1% 4 Memphis TN-MS-AR 12.8% 5 Toledo OH 12.5% 6 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis WI 12.5% 7 Birmingham-Hoover AL 12.1% 8 Indianapolis-Carmel IN 11.8% 9 Canton-Massillon OH 11.7% 10 Tulsa OK 11.7% 11 Columbia SC 11.2% 12 Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown TX 11.2% 13 Oklahoma City OK 11.2% 14 Wichita KS 10.9% 15 Kansas City MO-KS 10.9% 16 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington TX 10.7% 17 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission TX 10.6% 18 Cincinnati-Middletown OH-KY-IN 10.6% 19 St. Louis MO-IL 10.6% 20 Pittsburgh PA 10.6% 21 Chicago-Naperville-Joliet IL-IN-WI 10.5% 22 Greensboro-High Point NC 10.4% 23 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington PA-NJ-DE-MD 10.3% 24 Omaha-Council Bluffs NE-IA 10.2% 25 Columbus OH 10.1%

Methodology

RentRange produced the rankings of three-bedroom homes using metropolitan statistical areas, a standardized method for identifying city centers and immediate suburban areas. RentRange gathers rental data on approximately 250,000 single-family houses per month from a variety of contractual sources, including multiple listing services, property managers, landlords and listing websites. Yields are derived from RentRange's proprietary automated valuation model.

(1) RentRange reviewed data for single-family, three-bedroom homes.

(2) Historical yields are not a guarantee or otherwise necessarily indicative of current or future yields. All yield data referenced is provided for information purposes only and should not be considered advice or otherwise be relied upon for investment decisions.