Reopening of Seasonal Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Bases

Now that spring is here, the Canadian Coast Guard would like to inform the public that its seasonal search and rescue bases in Québec City, Tadoussac, Kegaska, Rivière-au-Renard, Havre-Saint-Pierre and Cap-aux-Meules will open on or around April 1, 2017.

The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal bases are strategically located to provide assistance as quickly as possible and reduce the number and severity of maritime incidents and risks to the environment. The bases are open from April to November.

Although air temperature is milder, water temperature remains low and risk of hypothermia du to cold water immersion is real. Waters are still very cold at this time of the year and do not warm up as quickly as the air. For more information on cold water immersion, please visit http://csbc.ca/en/safety-campaigns/stretching-the-season/cold-water.

The Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue coordination services are available 24/7 and can be reached toll free 1-800-463-4393 or 418-648-3599, *16 with a mobile, as well as by VHF radio on channel 16 (156.8 Mhz), by Digital Selective Calling (DSC/VHF) on channel 70 and by radio frequency MF 2182 Khz.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.marinfo.gc.ca or www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

