Repayment of RMB Secured Debt Facility

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Black Dragon Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BDG) ("Black Dragon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid its secured debt facility with RMB Australia Holdings Limited ("RMB") for aggregate cash consideration of US$3,461,579.00 (US$3 million plus accrued interest) and has granted to RMB a Net Smelter Royalty of 2% on the first 800,000 ounces of Salave gold production as previously announced in the Company's press releases dated November 15, 2016 and December 16, 2016. The proceeds utilized to repay the facility were raised pursuant to the Company's recently closed $8.5 million non-brokered private placement, closed on June 30, 2017.

The Company expects to implement the board changes, as previously announced, on July 7, 2017.

Brian Wesson stated "the repayment of RMB is another significant milestone for the Company. The Company no longer has any secured debt and is in good stead for the new Board and management to progress Salave with a view to unlocking its significant value."

Signed "Brian Wesson"

Chief Executive Officer

on behalf of the Board of Directors

About Black Dragon Gold

Black Dragon Gold "BDG" is the 100% owner of the largest undeveloped gold project in Europe, the Salave project. Salave is situated in the North of Spain in the province of Asturias. The Salave project has measured and indicated resources totalling 6.52 million Tonnes grading 4.51 g/t Au containing 944,000 ounces of gold at a 2.0 g/t cutoff grade and gold price of USD$1,100/ounce. In addition to the current mineral resource, historical exploration work suggests there is the potential for additional mineralisation within Black Dragon's landholdings.

