REPEAT - Canabo Medical Inc. Closes $8.4 Million Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMM) ("Canabo" or the "Company"), further to the Company's press release dated December 7, 2016, has closed its brokered private placement with Aphria Inc. (TSX VENTURE: APH) ( OTCQB : APHQF) ("Aphria") of 6,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $1.40 per share, to raise gross proceeds of $8,400,000 (the "Offering"). After giving effect to the Offering, Aphria will own approximately 16.6% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (on an undiluted basis).

The Company entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., as lead agent, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, Clarus Securities Inc., (collectively, the "Agents") and paid a cash commission to the Agents equal to 5% of the gross proceeds raised. The Agents have also been granted an over-allotment option to sell up to an additional 900,000 common shares at $1.40 per share. This option may be exercised at any time, in whole or in part, until January 21, 2017. The Delavaco Group also acted as a Strategic Advisor.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring April 23, 2017.

Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman of Canabo stated, "Aphria is a producer that aligns well with Canabo. We are both committed to advancing research to support medical cannabis treatments, and their products are achieving excellent results with many of our patients."

Canabo wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. After opening in 2014, Canabo now has ten clinic locations, including Toronto, Barrie, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halifax, St. John's, and Edmonton, with a number of additional clinics planned for opening in 2017.

The principal business carried on and intended to be carried on by Canabo is the operation of strictly referral-only medical clinics for evaluating the suitability of, prescribing, and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. Clinics operated by Canabo are staffed by physicians and qualified health care practitioners specifically trained to assess patient suitability for cannabinoid treatment, recommend treatment regimes, and monitor treatment progress. Canabo sees patients only on a physician-referral basis. The Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") requires that medical cannabis must be prescribed by a health care practitioner; however, no cannabinoid products or medical cannabis are sold at Canabo's medical clinics.

