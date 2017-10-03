Repeat - Cannabis Wheaton Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) -

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)("Cannabis Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing the 38,671,752 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued in connection with a private placement offering of special warrants and convertible debenture units, which closed on June 29, 2017. Certain of the Warrants were qualified for distribution pursuant to a final short form prospectus dated September 27, 2017.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "CBW.WT" at the open of the market on October 3, 2017.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of Cannabis Wheaton (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of C$1.50 per Common Share at any time prior to 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 29, 2019 (the "Expiry Date"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated June 29, 2017 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in its capacity as warrant agent.

Under the Warrant Indenture, if, at any time following October 30, 2017 and prior to the Expiry Date, the closing trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV equals or exceeds C$2.00 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, provide notice to the holders of the Warrants by way of a news release accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants from the Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants will automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.cannabiswheaton.com, or follow us on Twitter @CannabisWheaton. Call: 1-604 687 7130 Email: Mario@skanderbegcapital.com http://www.skanderbegcapital.com.

