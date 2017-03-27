REPEAT - CPA Ontario to host inaugural Diversity Day: Recognizing New Canadian Talent

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - The Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario is pleased to host Diversity Day: Recognizing New Canadian Talent on March 28, a new annual initiative aimed at highlighting the value and importance of internationally trained professionals to Ontario's economic prosperity.

The initiative comes as Canada steps up efforts to recruit top global talent and the newly released federal budget focuses on building the "most skilled, talented, creative and diverse workforce in the world." International professionals are not only critical to growing the economy, particularly as baby boomers get set to retire, but they are a bridge to new markets and new ways of innovating in a fast-changing global landscape.

"Our diversity is not only something to be proud of, but arguably our greatest competitive advantage. Internationally trained professionals bring valuable skills and global experience, which are crucial for enhancing competitiveness and building an innovative economy," explained Carol Wilding, FCPA, FCA, President and CEO of CPA Ontario. "Given current global uncertainty, more immigrants are looking to Canada as a place to settle and build their careers, and we have a unique opportunity to attract even more of the world's top talent. At CPA Ontario, we see the success of newcomers to Ontario as our success, which is why we have decided to launch Diversity Day: Recognizing New Canadian Talent."

In the case of CPA Ontario, internationally trained professionals now make up approximately 20 per cent of the organization's 19,000-strong student body, representing a rich source of talent for Ontario companies. Yet, while new Canadians are expected to make up approximately 30 per cent of the population in the coming decades, research by Statistics Canada and others consistently shows they remain underemployed and their skills not fully utilized. A key objective of Diversity Day is to raise awareness around the need to better leverage the skills of new Canadians.

As part of the initiative, CPA Ontario, in collaboration with the Economic Club of Canada, will host a luncheon panel moderated by TVO's Steve Paikin. Panelists include: Sharon Barnes-Simmonds, CPA, CGA and Director of Accounting at TIFF; Wendy Cukier, Founder and Director of the Diversity Institute at Ryerson University; Raj Kothari, FCPA, FCA, Managing Partner at PwC; and Carol Wilding, President and CEO of CPA Ontario. The discussion will explore what organizations can gain from engaging the skills and expertise of new Canadians as well as some of the barriers to fully realizing their potential. Click here for more information about this event.

CPA Ontario will also host a week-long series of Diversity Day-related events, including a webinar on March 28 at noon, which will provide information for New Canadians about the many pathways and support systems available to obtain a CPA designation. These include Mutual Recognition Agreements or Memorandums of Understanding with professional accounting bodies in 17 countries, and partnerships with 72 Provincial Agencies and Associations including ACCES Employment and Global Experience Ontario, part of the Ministry of Citizenship, Immigration and International Trade.

