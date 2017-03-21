REPEAT - Media Alert: New PUR Water Filtration System Launches in Canada on World Water Day at Event Featuring Dr. David Suzuki & TerraCycle

Environmental stewardship program with TerraCycle is formally introduced, and individual responsibility for caring for the environment and water is encouraged by Dr. David Suzuki at official launch event

WHAT & WHY:

PUR Water Filtration Pitchers and Faucet Filtration Systems, from Helen of Troy Health and Home, officially launches on World Water Day (March 22, 2017) at an event featuring Dr. David Suzuki as guest of honour and keynote speaker.

Dr. David Suzuki will address the individual responsibility each Canadian has to the environment, and more specifically water quality.

Mr. Michael Mitchell from PUR, will discuss the next generation of water filtration systems certified to remove 99% of lead, and more specifically, MAXION® Filter Technology - PUR's unique formulation approach for blending carbon and ion exchange materials for maximum contaminant reduction.

TerraCycle will officially launch and discuss its corporate and environmental responsibility partnership with PUR.

Please RSVP to learn more about municipal drinking water, the environmental stewardship program between PUR and TerraCycle, and guest of honour Dr. David Suzuki, on the importance of individual responsibility to the earth, and especially water.

WHO:

1) Dr. David Suzuki - Environmentalist, Scientist, Professor Emeritus at the University of British Columbia and Co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation

2) Mr. Michael Mitchell - Director of Advanced Technologies at PUR (Helen of Troy Health and Home)

3) Emily Dinan - North American Director of Brand Partnerships for TerraCycle

WHEN:

Wednesday March 22, 2017 (World Water Day)

*Breakfast served 9am to 9:45am

*Presentation 10am to 11:30 am

WHERE:

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel (Room Pier 4) - 1 Harbour Square Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6

About PUR

Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ NM:HELE), PUR® is a technically advanced brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers, and replacement filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR's commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange. It is certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR's water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers are certified by WQA to reduce 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain industrial pollutants.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, OXO Tot®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Febreeze®; Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is a Progressive Waste Solutions partner, takes difficult-to-recycle packaging and turns it into affordable & innovative products. Founded in 2001, TerraCycle is the world leader in the collection and reuse of non-recyclable postconsumer waste. It repurposes the waste into sustainable, affordable materials and consumer products. In 21 countries, the waste is collected through programs that donate money to schools and charities. To learn more, visit www.terracycle.ca.

About Dr. David Suzuki

Dr. David Suzuki is one of the world's most recognizable and influential Environmentalists. In a long and distinguished public career, Dr. Suzuki has raised public consciousness about environmental issues and inspired massive efforts to preserve and protect our natural world. Dr. Suzuki is a scientist, broadcaster, author, and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. He is Companion to the Order of Canada and a recipient of UNESCO's Kalinga Prize for science, the United Nations Environment Program medal, the 2012 Inamori Ethics Prize, the 2009 Right Livelihood Award, and UNEP's Global 500; and was named one of Canada's Greatest Explorers by Canadian Geographic. Dr. Suzuki is Professor Emeritus at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and holds 28 honorary degrees from universities around the world. He is familiar to television audiences as host of the CBC science and natural history television series The Nature of Things, and to radio audiences as the original host of CBC Radio's Quirks and Quarks, as well as the acclaimed series It's a Matter of Survival and From Naked Ape to Superspecies. Full BIO can be found in press kit.