Replacing Highway 102/103 interchange will improve safety and reduce congestion

BEECHVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - From visiting friends and relatives to getting goods to market, we rely on our roads, bridges and highways to support a vibrant economy and a great quality of life. Investing in modern transportation infrastructure helps create jobs and grow the middle class now while building the foundation for a strong economic future.

Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore - St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Iain Rankin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Timberlea-Prospect, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, today announced $20 million in federal-provincial funding to replace the antiquated Highway 102/103 interchange.

The new interchange will be build next to the old junction to allow for continued traffic flow during its construction. The new structure will feature design improvements to increase the safety, efficiency and mobility of all highway traffic.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $9,405,000 to this project while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $10,595,000.

"The replacement of the Highway 102/103 Interchange is a great example of how the federal Government is making smart investments that foster a thriving middle class, grow our economy and improve the quality of life of Canadians. By supporting improvements to critical transportation routes, we will help local businesses move their goods to market and help Canadians safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time."

Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore - St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This government's goal is to make Nova Scotia's roads and highways as safe and efficient as they can be. The new 102/103 interchange will benefit both business and families on the road. It will improve the commute to and from downtown Halifax, ensuring infrastructure investment keeps up with the future growth of our communities. By working collaboratively with our federal partners, Nova Scotia is continuing to build modern infrastructure that will help all of our communities grow and prosper."

Iain Rankin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Timberlea-Prospect, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

