RepliCel Life Sciences Announces Re-pricing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. ("RepliCel" or the "Company") (OTCQB:REPCD)(TSX VENTURE:RP)(FRANKFURT:P6P2), a clinical stage regenerative medicine company focused on the development of autologous cell therapies, announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the exercise price of 148,226 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "April Warrants") expiring April 10, 2017 from $5.00 to $1.14 and 173,900 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "November Warrants") expiring on November 20, 2017 from $4.00 to $1.14. All other terms of the April Warrants and the November Warrants will remain the same. The amendment to the exercise price is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About RepliCel Life Sciences

RepliCel is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing autologous cell therapies that address conditions caused by a deficit of healthy cells required for normal healing and function. The Company's product pipeline is comprised of two ongoing clinical trials (RCT-01: tendon repair and RCS-01: skin rejuvenation) as well as its RCH-01: hair restoration product under exclusive license by Shiseido Company for certain Asian countries. All product candidates are based on RepliCel's innovative technology, utilizing cell populations isolated from a patient's healthy hair follicles. The Company has also developed a proprietary injection device (RCI-02) optimized for the administration of its products and licensable for use with other dermatology applications. Please visit www.replicel.com for additional information.

