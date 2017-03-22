Representative Paul Cook Honored by Military Order of the Purple Heart With the 2017 Inspirational Leader Award

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Each year, the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is honored to pay special recognition to a National leader who best demonstrates inspirational leadership and distinguished service to our nation's veterans. On March 22, 2017, National Commander Hershel Gober presented this year's Special Leadership Award to California Congressman Paul Cook (R-CA-8), a distinguished Member of the House Armed Services Committee.

As a champion of the military, veterans and their families throughout his congressional service, Congressman Cook has dedicated himself to ensuring that our nation's military personnel and veterans continue to receive the compensation and services they deserve and have earned for their service and sacrifice. A combat veteran himself, Congressman Cook served in the United States Marine Corps as an infantry officer in Vietnam. He would go on to serve a total of 26 years, retiring with the rank of colonel. Earning two purple hearts and a bronze star medal for valor, he is among the most highly decorated veterans currently elected to congress.

Congressman Cook is the author of both the "Veterans' Education Equity Act," and the "Hire Vets Act." These bills demonstrate his keen awareness that our nation owes veterans quality education and employment opportunities when their service to the country is completed. He is also a sponsor of the "Private Corrado Piccoli Purple Heart Preservation Act." This important legislation will prevent lost Purple Heart medals from being bought and sold as common collectibles, ensuring that they are treated with the respect worthy of the servicemembers who earned them.

Congressman Cook's continuing dedication to his fellow Purple Heart recipients and his support of America's Armed Forces and veterans serve as a shining example for others to follow. His service, both in uniform and in the House of Representatives, is in keeping with the highest ideals of the Congress and reflects most favorably upon himself, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the United States of America.

The "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.," (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration. Chartered by the Congress, The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. With grants from the MOPH Service Foundation, the MOPH and its Ladies Auxiliary promote Patriotism, Fraternalism, and the Preservation of America's military history. Most importantly, through veteran service, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA, those who are homeless, and those requiring employment assistance. Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families.

