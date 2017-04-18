Reprints Desk Partners With European Resellers, Provides One-Click Access To Content And Data For Researchers

Research Solutions Subsidiary's Reseller Agreements with Ritme Informatique SA and Alfasoft AB Deliver New SaaS Research Intelligence Platform to STM Researchers

ENCINO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Research Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based solutions for scientific research, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has signed separate reseller agreements with Ritme and Alfasoft to deliver new tools and services that address the full spectrum of knowledge acquisition and information management requirements of researchers in scientific, technical and medical (STM) fields.

As part of the agreements, the new European resellers will expand Reprints Desk's market penetration in Western Europe and offer the company's Article Galaxy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) research platform to European researchers and scientists, allowing for one-click access to scientific documents at the point of discovery and unlimited, data-driven research intelligence. Selected features include:

Full-Text Journal Content 24/7 - Any Article, Any Publisher

Lowest Cost Acquisition Filtering for Optimized Spending

Full-Scale Citation Management and Alerting

Powerful Intelligence by Data-Driven Insights

"These formal collaborations go far beyond typical reseller agreements," said Ian Palmer, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Reprints Desk. "Rather than providing yet another cumbersome, generic information management solution, we are working closely with both Alfasoft and Ritme to meet the specific needs of researchers who need fast, cost effective access to crucial, information that can make or break their businesses."

Central & Northern Europe

Alfasoft AB, headquartered in Sweden, is a premium supplier of scientific and technical software for researchers, engineers and developers. For more than 30 years, the company has served customers in Central and North-Eastern Europe. Alfasoft has offices across Scandinavia, the U.K. and Germany, along with an extensive reseller network in Eastern Europe. Alfasoft will resell Reprints Desk's Article Galaxy solution in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Germany.

"With our agreement with Reprints Desk, we can now address the full range of research requirements from literature discovery to procurement to management at the lowest possible cost of ownership, and with the greatest efficiency and speed for our customers across Europe and beyond," said Alfasoft's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Peter Ståhl. "We have achieved our long-term success through a combination of quality products, outstanding customer service, and proven technical expertise. Working closely with Reprints Desk, we find that our respective value propositions complement one another in remarkable ways to the benefit of the customer."

Selected products distributed by Alfasoft include:

EndNote - Reference Management

Nvivo - Data Analysis

SigmaPlot - Data Visualization

Mathcad - Engineering Calculations

Intel Software - Development Products

Western & Southern Europe

Ritme Scientific Solutions, headquartered in France and founded in 1989, is a full solution provider to the science and technology industries, offering researchers the full spectrum of scientific software and expert assistance. With offices in Paris, Brussels and Lausanne, Ritme serves more than 50,000 customers across Western Europe with services ranging from pre-sales to training, support and consulting. Ritme will offer Reprints Desk solutions in Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Italy.

"Reprints Desk and Ritme share a common vision of our market -- where the customer is at the very center of everything we do," said Ritme CEO, Thierry Berton. "Our mutual customers deserve all of our attention at every stage of their research. The expertise we jointly provide to our customers makes for a powerful companion along the research journey."

Selected products distributed by Ritme include:

EndNote - Reference Management

Stata - Data Analysis

Nvivo - Data Analysis

EViews - Econometric Modeling

Perkin Elmer - Suite of Laboratory Tools

Intel Software - Development Products

Corporations, academic institutions, and government organizations around the world rely on Article Galaxy for copyright-compliant access to full-text scientific, technical, and medical content when subscription access does not yet exist. As a cloud-based research intelligence platform, Article Galaxy provides one-stop shopping, automated data augmentation to scientific content, and lowest cost acquisition of full-text journal articles, ensuring copyright-compliant access when filtering requests against subscriptions and Open Access content.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : RSSS) is a pioneer in cloud-based research intelligence and retrieval solutions for R&D-driven organizations. More than 70 percent of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies in the world rely on services delivered by Research Solutions' wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides customers with on-demand access to, and augmented data from, tens of millions of scientific, medical, and technical (STM) documents, helping them to accelerate acquisition at the point of discovery, save time and money, and remain copyright-compliant. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

About Reprints Desk

Reprints Desk, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Research Solutions, simplifies how organizations procure, access, manage, use, and legally share scholarly journal articles, clinical reprints, patents, and other content in medical affairs and scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. Organizations fueled by intellectual property choose Reprints Desk because of its collaborative business approach, efficient article supply system and services, and commitment to quality post-sales support. Reprints Desk has ranked #1 in every Document Delivery Vendor Scorecard from industry analyst and advisory firm Outsell, Inc. since 2008. For more information, visit www.reprintsdesk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in technology and product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.