Reputation.com Accelerates European Expansion

World's Leading Online Reputation Management Platform Expands into Central Europe

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Reputation.com, the world's leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform, with customers spanning 100 countries and 77 industry verticals, today announced the opening of operations in Central Europe to accommodate the company's rapid growth in the European theatre. The offices, based in Germany, cover the markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (D-A-CH) and will include the company's business development, sales and customer success organizations.

The D-A-CH region, which is the largest economic market in the European Union, includes many leaders in the automotive, hospitality, healthcare, retail and manufacturing industries. Online reputation has become increasingly important to organizations in the region. The market is expected to triple in size before 2020.

Reputation.com opened its newest office in Germany in order to better serve its growing customer portfolio, which includes some of the region's largest G2000 customers across numerous industry verticals. Reputation.com's European customers are demanding a local presence and local infrastructure to serve their growing Reputation Management needs.

"Marketing and business operations are evolving rapidly, and consumers are engaging with brands and businesses in entirely new -- and much more transparent -- ways than ever before, thanks to digital technologies," said Sven Knierim, Country Manager D-A-CH for Reputation.com. "Enterprises in Germany, Switzerland and Austria are looking for the best skills and tools to monitor and manage online conversations and improve customer service."

Looking ahead, Reputation.com will have a presence at the upcoming GastRo trade shows for Hospitality professionals and at Retail World 2017 in Berlin. Knierim stated Reputation.com is actively recruiting candidates across large parts of Europe to join the team.

Reputation.com also has offices in The Americas, Asia Pacific, the UK and Northern Europe. For more information on open positions in Germany, or in any of the other Reputation.com offices, please visit www.reputation.com/careers.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology for the enterprise market in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them monitor and improve customer experience, and accelerate revenue. Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals.

Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com