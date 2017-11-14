Reputation.com Delivers Industry's First Fully Integrated Business Listings Solution for Enterprises - Offering Total Ownership of Listings

Customers Never Lose Access to a Listing and Gain Ability to Manage Listings and Reviews in Combination

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Reputation.com, the leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform, today announced an industry milestone with its Business Listings Solution that ensures customers retain their business listings even if a contract terminates, and now have access to a fully integrated platform that combines Listings and Reviews for a powerful management solution that drives more traffic.

"There are two important issues Reputation.com has addressed with our business Listings Solution," said Pascal Bensoussan, CPO at Reputation.com. "There are already more than 100 Reputation.com customers using the Business Listings feature within our Reputation Management solution, ensuring the accuracy of their listings and the odds of customers finding them while in conjunction managing their reviews program for more reviews and better ratings. That increased visibility is leading directly to better SEO rankings and click rates for users. Combining Listings and Reviews is powerful."

"With Reputation.com, we have been able to improve the online presence of our physicians and drive significant traffic through Google Search and Google Maps. After just three months, we saw a 85 percent increase in website visits, a 45 percent increase in phone calls, and a 30 percent increase in people asking for driving directions," said Traci McNeil, Director of Marketing at Southcoast Health.

The second issue Reputation.com has addressed with the release of its Business Listings solution is ending the common practice of unwinding the work done on listings by customers when they terminate an existing contract with an existing. The end result is businesses left with incomplete, incorrect or unclaimed listings online, significantly impacting business visibility and opportunities. "Reputation will always ensure customers have ownership of their listings, and listing information is never rolled back," said Bensoussan.

Business Listings are a key component of attracting traffic for all industries, such as healthcare, automotive, retail, among others. This is even more critical as locations across industries continuously close, open and consolidate. Reputation.com's unique solution ensures listings and data aren't lost, addressing the challenge of missing or incorrect business listings that damage brand prominence.

"Ensuring your online and brick-and-mortar presence are harmonious is critical to the success of attracting new customers, and in turn scaling your business. Through an accurate and up to date business listing, businesses can build a stronger brand presence in their local market," said Bensoussan.

The benefits of Reputation.com's Business Listing solution include:

Ownership of Unlocked Data : Once a listing is created and data is captured, everything associated with the listing remains property of the business, as opposed to other options on the market removing listings and associated data once the contract expires.

: Once a listing is created and data is captured, everything associated with the listing remains property of the business, as opposed to other options on the market removing listings and associated data once the contract expires. Actionable Dashboard: All audited and corrected data - hours of operation, media (photos and video), website URL, to name a few - is visible via a centralized repository.

All audited and corrected data - hours of operation, media (photos and video), website URL, to name a few - is visible via a centralized repository. Connectivity: The ability to connect via APIs into every major listings provider.

The ability to connect via APIs into every major listings provider. Platinum Access: Insider access to Google and Facebook's listings database.

Searchenginewatch.co said, "95 percent of consumers rely on Google, Facebook, Apple, Bing and your website to find your business."

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology for the enterprise market in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue. Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others.

Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com